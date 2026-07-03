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Lil Uzi Vert photographed in NYC
Music

Lil Uzi Vert Discusses Recording 'Pink Tape' While Sober, Says He Made Friends Pick From 680 Songs

Lil Uzi Vert spoke with TMZ about how he recorded 'Pink Tape' while sober and that he made his friends listen to all 680 songs he recorded to pick the best.

taramhdvn1221 days ago
DJ Drama appears on Rory & Mal podcast
Music

DJ Drama Criticizes Narrative That Roc Nation 'Saved' Lil Uzi Vert's Career From Generation Now

During an appearance on the 'New Rory &amp; Mal' podcast, DJ Drama sounded off on the narrative that Roc Nation "saved" Lil Uzi Vert's career from Generation Now.

Brad Callas1426 days ago
Cover art for The Cool Kids new album
Music

The Cool Kids Share New Album ‘Before Sh*t Got Weird’ f/ J.I.D, Chance the Rapper, 6lack, Larry June, and More

The Cool Kids have dropped 'Before Sh*t Got Weird,' the first episode of their triple album which will also see two solo full-lengths from the rappers.

tara mahadevan1597 days ago
conway-the-machine-la-maquina
Music

Conway the Machine Drops New Project 'La Maquina' f/ 2 Chainz, Ludacris, J.I.D, and More

'La Maquina' is another treat to hold listeners over while Conway the Machine perfects his Shady Records debut album, 'God Don’t Make Mistakes.'

Xavier Hamilton1919 days ago
don c
Style

How Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold2 Helped Don C Hit a New Creative High

Don C, with years of design expertise under his belt, found much to love with the new Galaxy Z Fold2 device from Samsung. In a new video, he explains the power.

Trace William Cowen2123 days ago
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Lil Uzi Vert
Music

Lil Uzi Vert Calls Out 'Broke' DJ Drama: 'N***as Need Me 2 Drop 2 Pay Bills'

Uzi also suggested his long-awaited 'Eternal Atake' was arriving soon.

Joshua Espinoza2424 days ago
eternal
Music

Lil Uzi Vert Collaborator Says They've Gone Through 11 Different Versions of 'Eternal Atake'

Philly collective Working on Dying's manager gives an update on the embattled Uzi project.

Trace William Cowen2655 days ago
uzi
Music

This Is Reportedly Why Lil Uzi Vert's "Free Uzi" Was Removed From Streaming Services

Amid label troubles with Generation Now, Lil Uzi Vert’s new song “Free Uzi” has been taken down from Apple Music and TIDAL since its release on Thursday.

tara mahadevan2668 days ago
Lil Uzi Vert
Music

Lil Uzi Vert Trolls DJ Drama's New Artist Jack Harlow Amid Label Drama

DJ Drama and Don Cannon's Generation Now label announced the signing of their new artist Jack Harlow, and Lil Uzi Vert has a response.

Joe Price2669 days ago
Lil Uzi Vert
Music

Roc Nation Has Stepped in to Help Lil Uzi Vert's Music Career

JAY-Z's Roc Nation has stepped in to help Lil Uzi Vert as the rapper is planning to release his second studio album, 'Eternal Atake.'

Xavier Hamilton2672 days ago
Lil Uzi Vert
Music

DJ Drama Says Lil Uzi Vert Can Drop 'Eternal Atake' Album 'Any Day He Wants'

With all the holdups Uzi's 'Eternal Atake' album has experienced, Drama has clarified that Uzi has full control of when he'd like to drop the record.

Joe Price2673 days ago
lil uzi vert playboi carti video
Music

Unreleased Video for Playboi Carti and Lil Uzi Vert's "Left Right" Has Surfaced

The music video is all the way back from 2016.

Joe Price2710 days ago
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Lil Uzi Vert
Music

So What's Really Going on With Lil Uzi Vert's 'Luv Is Rage 2'?

The build up to the release of Lil Uzi Vert's upcoming project, 'Luv Is Rage 2,' has been super messy. So what's going on behind the scenes?

Kyle Neubeck3280 days ago

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