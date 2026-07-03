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What is the best producer tag? Tay Keith sat down with Complex to rank the five best producer tags, with a little help from fellow producer Banbwoi.Eric Skelton
Hollywood marriages are complicated; the divorces are harder.Amber McKynzie
Over the years, TV host Nick Cannon has expanded his family tree to 12 kids as of now. Here’s a timeline of all his children and their mothers.Starr Savoy
Pop Culture
Nick Cannon Roasted for ‘Who’s Having My Baby?’ Game Show, Which Turns Out to Be a Comedy Sketch for Kevin Hart
“You’re gonna get some contestants that want to have your baby!” Kevin Hart says in a promo clip from a new E! game show that turns out to be a comedy sketch.Brad Callas