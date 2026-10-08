'Run Terry Run' Is Getting Canada's Biggest Documentary Release In Over 20 Years

More than four decades after Terry Fox embarked on his historic Marathon of Hope, the Canadian icon is returning to the spotlight in a big way.

Run Terry Run, a new feature-length documentary chronicling Fox's extraordinary 1980 journey across Canada, is hitting more than 150 screens nationwide this Friday, October 9, marking the widest theatrical opening for a non-concert documentary in Canada in more than 20 years. The last film to achieve a comparable release was Michael Moore's Fahrenheit 9/11 back in 2004.

Directed by Sean Menard and distributed by Elevation Pictures, the documentary offers an intimate look at one of the most defining moments in Canadian history, drawing on 96 reels of previously unseen footage and unheard audio interviews. The archival material takes audiences inside the van and onto the road alongside Fox, his best friend Doug Alward and his younger brother Darrell, capturing the determination, exhaustion and emotion behind the 143-day journey that inspired a nation.

Fox began his Marathon of Hope in April 1980, setting out from St. John's, Newfoundland, with the goal of running across Canada to raise money for cancer research. Having lost his right leg to cancer, he ran an average of approximately 42 kilometres a day before the return of the disease forced him to stop near Thunder Bay, Ontario, after covering 5,373 kilometres. His journey would go on to inspire generations of Canadians and raise hundreds of millions of dollars for cancer research.

"What a moment for us, knowing Run Terry Run will be cinematically released Friday, allowing Canadians from coast to coast the opportunity to experience Terry's 143-day Marathon of Hope," said Darrell Fox, who also appears in the film.