Pop Culture

Simu Liu Invites LE SSERAFIM to the 'Avengers: Doomsday' Premiere at BlizzCon

The Marvel actor and the K-pop superstars met backstage at the gaming convention over the weekend.

A group of people, including actor Simu Liu, posing at BlizzCon. They are standing against a backdrop with Blizzard logos.
Image via Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Blizzard Entertainment

Simu Liu met LE SSERAFIM backstage at BlizzCon over the weekend and extended invitations to each other’s upcoming events.

As seen in a video circulating online, the Marvel actor met the K-pop superstars and posed together for photos on Sunday (Sept. 13) at the annual gaming convention held in Anaheim, California.

The Marvel actor spoke with Yunjin about the group’s upcoming PUREFLOW Tour, which will begin its North American leg on Wednesday (Sept. 16) at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena.

“Let me come, I’d love to see you,” Liu is heard saying, before getting more of the details from an excited Yunjin.

The two also spoke about Liu’s upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, the world premiere of which will take place on December 14, ahead of a December 18 theatrical release.

“You guys have to come to the premiere,” Liu said. “If you’re in town, I’ll make sure you guys can come.”

“Oh my god, we would love to,” Yunjin answered.

LE SSERAFIM closed the weekend as the main-stage musical act on Sunday, a roughly 45-minute set billed as a prelude to the group's PUREFLOW tour.

The group’s members—Yunjin, Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Kazuha and Hong Eunchae—first played BlizzCon in 2023 and have since worked with Blizzard on an Overwatch collaboration.

After the Los Angeles concert, LE SSERAFIM’s PUREFLOW Tour will visit major cities in the U.S. including Phoenix, Chicago, and Washington D.C. before concluding at Newark’s Prudentail Center on October 8. From there, the group will bring the tour to Europe and Asia.

Shop for LE SSERAFIM, plus more K-pop music and merch at Complex.

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