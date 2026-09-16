Pop Culture

Mase Says Daejon Love’s ‘Belly Fat’ Gave Away His Fake 49ers Receiver Act

Mase says Love’s physique and the way he caught the ball immediately raised red flags.

Ma$e performs on stage wearing a red and white outfit, holding a microphone, with a vibrant background.
(Photo by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)

Key Takeaways

  • Mase said Daejon Love’s poor catching technique and “belly fat” immediately exposed his alleged act as a San Francisco 49ers receiver.
  • Cam’ron joked that Love has become “the most famous 49er in the last two years” as his workout videos draw widespread ridicule online.
  • Federal prosecutors accuse Love and Taylor Jamie Chan of using a fabricated NFL persona to defraud at least 26 victims of more than $1.3 million.

Mase says he knew something wasn't right with Daejon Love's alleged San Francisco 49ers act as soon as he watched the tape.

During the Season 9 premiere of It Is What It Is, Mase and Cam'ron weighed in on Love, the 35-year-old man federal prosecutors accused of posing as a 49ers wide receiver as part of an alleged fraud scheme that targeted more than two dozen people.

While discussing videos showing Love dressed in 49ers gear and running football drills, Mase said red flags were raised "once I saw him busting his moves then he was catching the ball wrong." He also says Love had “belly fat.”

Love's workout videos have become a major part of the attention surrounding the case. In several clips, he can be seen wearing 49ers apparel, including a helmet and headband, while running routes and catching passes in an apparent effort to sell himself as a professional football player.

Cam'ron had plenty of jokes of his own, suggesting Love has somehow become one of the most recognizable names associated with San Francisco despite never actually playing for the team.

"The most important thing in San Francisco is Daejon Love," Cam said. "That's the most famous 49er in the last two years."

Behind the jokes are serious federal charges. Prosecutors say Love, whose full name is Daejon Labrayae Love, and alleged co-conspirator Taylor Jamie Chan, 18, have been charged with wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Authorities allege Love created the appearance that he was an NFL wide receiver on Instagram, using a fabricated player profile and fake financial documents to strengthen the story. He allegedly met many of his victims through dating apps and social media.

Prosecutors claim the scheme dates back to 2022 and resulted in at least 26 victims losing more than $1.3 million combined. Most of the alleged victims were women.

Love allegedly took the NFL story even further by telling some people that he had been traded from the 49ers to the Los Angeles Rams.

The workout footage has since taken on a life of its own online, with viewers and even current football players scrutinizing his routes, catches, and overall technique.

Related Stories

The San Francisco 49ers Ruthlessly Troll Accused Fraudster Daejon Love
Sports

49ers Coach Trolls Accused Imposter Daejon Love: ‘He Was Balling!’

Leonard Hankerson joined the viral roast with an edited practice photo after Love allegedly spent years posing as a San Francisco 49ers player.

Bernadette Giacomazzo16 days ago
49ers WR De’Zhaun Stribling Switches to Jersey No. 7 That Daejon Love Pretended to Wear
Sports

The 49ers Put a Real Player in Daejon Love’s Fake No. 7

The 2026 second-round pick called the coincidence 'hilarious' as he reclaimed a favorite high school number and prepared for a major NFL role.

Bernadette Giacomazzo15 days ago
(L-R) Cam Newton and Daphne Joy.
Music

Daphne Joy Jokingly Calls Out Cam Newton Over His Detailed Synopsis of Diddy Sex Tape

The podcaster and former NFL star said he needed to do his "research" on the tape before meeting Joy.

Jaelani Turner-Williams88 days ago

Trending

1
MusicCardi B Shuts Down Speculation She and Offset Are Still ‘Messing Around': ‘Never in Your Life'
2
Pop CultureThe Worst Things Doctor Doom Has Ever Done, Ranked
3
MusicDrake's 'FOMO' Has Arrived: Here's What It Actually Is
4
SneakersThe Best Air Jordan 9s of All Time, Ranked
5
MusicDrake Premieres 'FOMO,' His New 'Not So Short Film': Watch Here
6
StyleDrake's 'FOMO' Short Film: All of the Insane Clothing, Cars, and Jewelry

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App