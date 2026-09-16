Mase Says Daejon Love’s ‘Belly Fat’ Gave Away His Fake 49ers Receiver Act

Federal prosecutors accuse Love and Taylor Jamie Chan of using a fabricated NFL persona to defraud at least 26 victims of more than $1.3 million.

Cam’ron joked that Love has become “the most famous 49er in the last two years” as his workout videos draw widespread ridicule online.

Mase says he knew something wasn't right with Daejon Love's alleged San Francisco 49ers act as soon as he watched the tape. During the Season 9 premiere of It Is What It Is, Mase and Cam'ron weighed in on Love, the 35-year-old man federal prosecutors accused of posing as a 49ers wide receiver as part of an alleged fraud scheme that targeted more than two dozen people. While discussing videos showing Love dressed in 49ers gear and running football drills, Mase said red flags were raised "once I saw him busting his moves then he was catching the ball wrong." He also says Love had “belly fat.”

Love's workout videos have become a major part of the attention surrounding the case. In several clips, he can be seen wearing 49ers apparel, including a helmet and headband, while running routes and catching passes in an apparent effort to sell himself as a professional football player. Cam'ron had plenty of jokes of his own, suggesting Love has somehow become one of the most recognizable names associated with San Francisco despite never actually playing for the team. "The most important thing in San Francisco is Daejon Love," Cam said. "That's the most famous 49er in the last two years." Behind the jokes are serious federal charges. Prosecutors say Love, whose full name is Daejon Labrayae Love, and alleged co-conspirator Taylor Jamie Chan, 18, have been charged with wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Authorities allege Love created the appearance that he was an NFL wide receiver on Instagram, using a fabricated player profile and fake financial documents to strengthen the story. He allegedly met many of his victims through dating apps and social media.