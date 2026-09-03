Music

Drake Teases 'Fear of Missing Out' Stream: How to Watch

But what is it?

Drake, wearing a camouflage jacket, holds a microphone on stage. He has braided hair and a beard.
Image via Robert Okine/Getty Images

Drake is back with another announcement.

On Thursday, the rapper announced that his latest YouTube event, Fear of Missing Out, will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 9 p.m.


This post will be updated.

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