Drake Seemingly Previews Remix of Ella Langley's "Choosin' Texas"

During a recent DJ set in Toronto, Drake previewed what appeared to be a remix of Ella Langley’s No. 1 single “Choosin’ Texas.”

Shortly after he was spotted passionately singing along to “Choosin’ Texas” at her sold-out show in North Little Rock, Arkansas, Drizzy has given the impression that a remix or his own version of the wildly popular country track could be on the way. As seen in the clip shared below, the rapper seemingly hopped on a new version of the song that he previewed during a DJ set in Toronto.