Music

Drake Seemingly Previews Remix of Ella Langley's "Choosin' Texas"

In a video taken during a recent DJ set in Toronto, the rapper appeared to offer his own take on the No. 1 country hit.

Drake in a peach shirt at an event; Ella Langley performing on stage in a white dress with a microphone.
Europa Press Sports and Jason Kempin via Getty Images

During a recent DJ set in Toronto, Drake previewed what appeared to be a remix of Ella Langley’s No. 1 single “Choosin’ Texas.”

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Shortly after he was spotted passionately singing along to “Choosin’ Texas” at her sold-out show in North Little Rock, Arkansas, Drizzy has given the impression that a remix or his own version of the wildly popular country track could be on the way. As seen in the clip shared below, the rapper seemingly hopped on a new version of the song that he previewed during a DJ set in Toronto.

“Choosin’ Texas” has become a huge smash hit, spending a total of 19 non-consecutive weeks at the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100. While it might seem like an odd pairing, Drake has made it clear that he’s a huge fan of Ella Langley throughout the year. The rapper shared a recap of her sold-out Dandelion Tour shows in Austin, Corpus Christi, and Fort Worth on his Instagram Stories earlier this year, and added, “Goated pen.”

Neither Langley or Drake have officially confirmed a remix of the song is on the way, and it’s unclear if it’ll see the light of day fully or if this is an example of him just having fun following the success of his trilogy of new albums; Iceman, Maid of Honour, and Habibti.

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