Diddy Reportedly Looking to Unload Raided Los Angeles Mansion for $70 Million

Diddy is reportedly aiming to unload his mansion in Los Angeles for tens of millions of dollars more than he originally paid for it.

According to a sources-citing report from TMZ on Wednesday, the Bad Boy Records founder is going the off-market route for the potential sale, which sees him asking for roughly $70 million for the Holmby Hills property. The report notes that Diddy paid an estimated $40 million for the space a decade ago, marking a 75 percent bump. It’s unclear how serious the sale effort is, though the tabloid further claims that Diddy is not planning to procure a different mansion in the area.

Complex has reached out to Diddy's reps. This story may be updated.

Both the Los Angeles mansion and Diddy's Miami property were hit with federal raids in March. To be clear, the Miami property is not believed to be under consideration for a sale; in fact, Diddy is said to be almost exclusively based out of the Florida mansion in recent months.

Though not directly related to the raids, recently released surveillance footage showing Diddy assaulting Cassie at a Los Angeles hotel in 2016 has dramatically changed the tone of the conversation surrounding prior allegations against the three-time Grammy winner.

In a video statement initially shared to Diddy’s Instagram, he addressed the footage in question, which showed him kicking and dragging Cassie, with whom he was in a romantic relationship at the time.

"I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses," Diddy said in part. "My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video."

Later, the video statement was removed from Diddy’s IG, as were all of his prior posts.

The footage also spurred multiple rescinded honors for Diddy, including the revoking of an honorary doctorate he received from Howard University back in 2014.