Miami Beach Rescinds ‘Sean Diddy Combs Day’ Following FBI Raid and Multiple Sexual Assault Cases

There is no longer a “Sean Diddy Combs Day” in Miami.

The Miami Herald reports that the Miami Beach Commission has withdrawn Diddy’s recognition following his South Beach mansion being raided by the FBI.

The decision happened on Wednesday. The Miami Beach resolution shared that, “upon reflection, the Mayor and City Commission have determined that recognizing October 13, 2016, as ‘Sean Diddy Combs Day’ is no longer in harmony with the City’s values of safety, community well-being, and respect, and wish to rescind the proclamation.”

In 2016, former Miami Mayor Philip Levine shared a photo of him honoring Sean Combs with the recognition at the third Revolt Music Conference kickoff celebration.