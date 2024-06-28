Miami Beach Rescinds ‘Sean Diddy Combs Day’ Following FBI Raid and Multiple Sexual Assault Cases

There is no longer a “Sean Diddy Combs Day” in Miami.
The Miami Herald reports that the Miami Beach Commission has withdrawn Diddy’s recognition following his South Beach mansion being raided by the FBI.
The decision happened on Wednesday. The Miami Beach resolution shared that, “upon reflection, the Mayor and City Commission have determined that recognizing October 13, 2016, as ‘Sean Diddy Combs Day’ is no longer in harmony with the City’s values of safety, community well-being, and respect, and wish to rescind the proclamation.”
In 2016, former Miami Mayor Philip Levine shared a photo of him honoring Sean Combs with the recognition at the third Revolt Music Conference kickoff celebration.
According to the outlet, the disgraced hip-hop mogul has had deep connections to the city since the 2000s, often appearing at nightclubs and prominent parties and hosting the Revolt Music Conference in Miami.
Federal agents raided Diddy’s homes in Miami and Los Angeles in March, and the FBI has since opened a sex trafficking investigation into him. Since November, the 54-year-old has also been accused of sexual assault in several lawsuits, including Cassie. The former couple settled the case outside of court for an undisclosed amount. However, last month, a video of him assaulting Cassie in a hotel surfaced, and he subsequently issued an apology in an Instagram video, though he has since removed that clip from social media.