Cam'ron Threatens to Leak a Cardi B Song and Expose Her Management Over Interview Dispute

Cam’ron started out the end-of-season recap of his show Talk With Flee with a dramatic monologue where he threatened to leak an unreleased Cardi B collaboration, and also to expose the alleged dirty secrets of several unnamed members of her team. Starting at around the 9:45 mark of the episode released on Wednesday (Aug. 5) and visible below, Cam told a story about how he was approached by members of Cardi’s team several years ago to contribute a verse and a hook to a remake by the Bronx rapper of his 2000 track “What Means the World to You.”

Cam said that he agreed to contribute to the song in return for Cardi sitting down for an interview on his show It Is What It Is — a similar deal to the one he allegedly made with J. Cole that devolved into a (now-settled) lawsuit. After a long series of delays (with intermittent periods of intense pressure from Cardi’s team), Cam says he did indeed provide the verse and the hook, but that Bardi decided to scrap the song following lukewarm response to her similarly retro-themed single “Imaginary Playerz,” a remake of a 1997 Jay-Z track. Cam recalled speaking to members of Cardi’s team when her album Am I the Drama? was released and he realized his song wasn’t on it. “[They said,] ‘The younger people loved it, but some people didn’t like her flowing on a ‘90s beat on the “Imaginary Playerz” song, so we tried to stay away from that.’” Album cut or not, Cam now says he delivered and he wants his interview, or else some money “to compensate me for my time.” If not, he said he would leak the remake on the YouTube page of his You’re Welcome Network.