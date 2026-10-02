Chance the Rapper Says a Possible Name Change Is Something He's Been 'Thinking About a Lot'

Chance the Rapper has been pondering the possibility of a name change amid his ongoing tour in celebration of Coloring Book’s 10th anniversary. During a recent interview on the Tea Time podcast hosted by Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday, Chance spoke on how the meaning of his moniker has evolved over the years, making it clear that he always aims to “carry rap the same way that rap has carried me through life.” More recently, however, he’s been actively pondering the possibility of amending his stage name to emphasize what he values most about his artistry.

“I’m gonna take off the ‘Chance,’” he said on Tea Time, as seen below. “I just wanna be The Rapper. It’s been something that I’ve been thinking about a lot. I just really love the art form. I really love words. I think the greatest rappers like myself are etymologists and linguists at heart, people that really just love language. So, the writing part of it, the performance part of it, is so much of my identity.”