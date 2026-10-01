G Herbo Changes Mind on Retirement: 'I Ain't Ever Quit At Nothing'

The Chicago native shared his intention to act or start a podcast, but changed his mind with a follow-up Instagram post.

G Herbo announced on Instagram Live that he is retiring from rap, calling the genre “draining,” and "weirdos and snitches.”

G Herbo has backtracked after announcing his retirement from rap. The Chicago rapper held an Instagram Live session this week thanking his fans for their years of support while asserting that he no longer wants to be in the music business. “I’m done with this rap shit, man,” said the Lil Herb artist. “I will be retiring, I’m not dropping no more music for the rest of my career.”

The 30-year-old added that he plans on becoming an entrepreneur by establishing a restaurant and investing. G Herbo also noted his mental health, adding, “Rap is too draining. It's taking away from my energy. It's stressful. It's full of weirdos and snitches and shit and I don’t wanna be a part of it.” Herbo added that he intends to be booked despite his retirement, sharing his hopes to act in television shows or start a podcast. “Plus I’ve got a very large catalog that spans over the course of almost fifteen years so y’all can listen to that,” Herb concluded. He followed the IG Live session with an Instagram reel that showed him in the studio, essentially changing his retirement plans.

“I got everything I ever asked for off this rap shit,” read the text over the video. In the caption, Herbo added, “I AINT NEVER QUIT @ NOTHING!”

The rapper has released eight studio albums throughout his career, excluding a strong run of mixtapes. Among the latter is his 2014 breakthrough Welcome to Fazoland.