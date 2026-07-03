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Raven-Symoné Says Breast Reductions Before 18 Weren’t Her Choice: 'There Was Manipulation'
The former child star says she will detail the experience and pressures of growing up in Hollywood in her upcoming memoir.
Raven-Symoné Excludes Miley Cyrus From Her Mt. Rushmore of Disney Stars: 'No, Not Miley'
The 'That's So Raven' star opted to include the late Lee Thompson Young instead.
Tiffany Haddish Recalls Defecating In Ex's Shoe as Revenge: 'He Cheated On Me'
The actress and comedian planned her disgusting revenge after her ex cheated on her birthday.
Raven-Symoné 'Lets Herself Stay Ashy,' Says Wife Miranda Maday
Apparently it's because the actor gets "tired" of "lathering" her whole body in lotion.
Miranda Maday Says Raven-Symoné Dumped Her Once Because She 'Wasn't Ready to Be With a White Person'
Maday denied knowing that her now-wife was "struggling with any of those feelings."
Lil Yachty Says Eminem Dissing Him Was 'Amazing': 'You Could've Said Anyone's Name'
The rapper denied being "mad" at Eminem after he dissed him on 2018 track "The Ringer."
Raven-Symoné Calls Orlando Brown 'Unhinged Katt Williams,' Says 'Some' of His Claims Are 'Real'
"Just keep my name out your mouth," Raven said of her former costar.
Raven-Symoné Explains How She Separates Bill Cosby’s Legacy From His ‘Horrific’ Sexual Abuse
The former child TV star just got candid about how she separates Bill Cosby’s 'horrific' abuse from his cultural legacy.
Raven-Symoné Says She Left Music at a Time When Wearing Skimpy Outfits on Stage Felt ‘Mandatory'
The star, who had been releasing solo albums and soundtracks for 'That's So Raven' and 'The Cheetah Girls,' says she intentionally walked away from music.
Raven-Symoné Reveals Strap-On Preferences With Wife: ‘I Let Her Choose… It Can’t Be a Color’
Raven-Symoné lets her wife pick, as long as it’s a skin-tone color and not something she thinks is dumb like pink or blue.
Raven-Symoné’s Wife Denies Marrying for Money in Resurfaced Clip: ‘I’m Richer’
Maday says she didn’t marry Raven for her money as she stated she's "richer.”
Raven-Symoné Says ‘Dumbass’ Ex Wanted Her to Be Godmother to Baby He Conceived While Cheating
The former Disney Channel star claims the man in question still talks about the ordeal.
Raven-Symoné and Wife Miranda Break Down Why They Sleep Separately
The former 'That's So Raven' star prefers to scroll TikTok in bed while "half-naked."
Raven-Symoné Shares Sweet Message to Wife Following Bizarre Orlando Brown Rant
Raven's 'That's So Raven' co-star recently went on a rant about her wife, Miranda Maday.
'That's So Raven' Actor Rondell Sheridan Shares Fundraiser to Cover Medical Bills
The 66-year-old actor is best known for playing Raven's father, Victor, on 'That's So Raven.'
Raven-Symoné Explains Why She Doesn’t Address Orlando Brown’s Comments: 'I Plead the Fifth'
The two were co-stars on 'That's So Raven' for four seasons.
Raven-Symoné Reiterates Wanting to Be Called 'American' Instead of 'African-American:' 'We Categorize Ourselves Here'
The actress claims to also be of American Indian descent along with African.
Raven-Symoné Talks About Getting Her First Breast Reduction at 15: 'I Was a Triple D'
She previously revealed that she had two breast reductions and lip before she turned 18.