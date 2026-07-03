Raven-Symoné

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Raven-Symoné at an event, wearing a studded black jacket and purple-tinted glasses, against a dark background with logos.
Pop Culture

Raven-Symoné Says Breast Reductions Before 18 Weren’t Her Choice: 'There Was Manipulation'

The former child star says she will detail the experience and pressures of growing up in Hollywood in her upcoming memoir.

Mark Elibert125 days ago
(L-R) Raven-Symoné and Miley Cyrus.
Pop Culture

Raven-Symoné Excludes Miley Cyrus From Her Mt. Rushmore of Disney Stars: 'No, Not Miley'

The 'That's So Raven' star opted to include the late Lee Thompson Young instead.

Trey Alston125 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 20: Tiffany Haddish arrives at the World Premiere Of "Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir" at AMC The Grove 14 on January 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California
Pop Culture

Tiffany Haddish Recalls Defecating In Ex's Shoe as Revenge: 'He Cheated On Me' 

The actress and comedian planned her disgusting revenge after her ex cheated on her birthday.

Jaelani Turner-Williams168 days ago
(L-R) Raven-Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday.
Pop Culture

Raven-Symoné 'Lets Herself Stay Ashy,' Says Wife Miranda Maday

Apparently it's because the actor gets "tired" of "lathering" her whole body in lotion.

tara mahadevan192 days ago
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Miranda Pearman-Maday, Raven-Symoné arrives at the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 27, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Pop Culture

Miranda Maday Says Raven-Symoné Dumped Her Once Because She 'Wasn't Ready to Be With a White Person'

Maday denied knowing that her now-wife was "struggling with any of those feelings."

Jaelani Turner-Williams226 days ago
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(L) Lil Yachty attends ComplexCon 2025 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on October 25, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (R) Eminem performs onstage during the Michigan Central Station Opening Celebration Concert at Michigan Central Station on June 06, 2024 in Detroit, Michig
Music

Lil Yachty Says Eminem Dissing Him Was 'Amazing': 'You Could've Said Anyone's Name'

The rapper denied being "mad" at Eminem after he dissed him on 2018 track "The Ringer."

Jaelani Turner-Williams233 days ago
Raven-Symoné in sunglasses and a light shirt; Orlando Brown in an orange "Bad Boys" jacket, both smiling.
Pop Culture

Raven-Symoné Calls Orlando Brown 'Unhinged Katt Williams,' Says 'Some' of His Claims Are 'Real'

"Just keep my name out your mouth," Raven said of her former costar.

Trace William Cowen246 days ago
Raven-Symoné Says She Separates Bill Cosby's 'Horrific' Sexual Abuse from His Legacy
Pop Culture

Raven-Symoné Explains How She Separates Bill Cosby’s Legacy From His ‘Horrific’ Sexual Abuse

The former child TV star just got candid about how she separates Bill Cosby’s 'horrific' abuse from his cultural legacy.

Bernadette Giacomazzo252 days ago
Raven-Symoné sitting in a colorful jacket and pink glasses, with a water bottle on the table.
Music

Raven-Symoné Says She Left Music at a Time When Wearing Skimpy Outfits on Stage Felt ‘Mandatory'

The star, who had been releasing solo albums and soundtracks for 'That's So Raven' and 'The Cheetah Girls,' says she intentionally walked away from music.

Alex Ocho254 days ago
Raven-Symoné, with short hair and red glasses, stands next to a person in a black hat and sunglasses at an event.
Pop Culture

Raven-Symoné Reveals Strap-On Preferences With Wife: ‘I Let Her Choose… It Can’t Be a Color’

Raven-Symoné lets her wife pick, as long as it’s a skin-tone color and not something she thinks is dumb like pink or blue.

Andrew W324 days ago
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Two people posing on the red carpet at a GLAAD event, wearing sunglasses and stylish outfits.
Pop Culture

Raven-Symoné’s Wife Denies Marrying for Money in Resurfaced Clip: ‘I’m Richer’

Maday says she didn’t marry Raven for her money as she stated she's "richer.”

Mark Elibert327 days ago
Raven-Symoné with short platinum hair, wearing a white jacket, stands against a purple background at an event.
Pop Culture

Raven-Symoné Says ‘Dumbass’ Ex Wanted Her to Be Godmother to Baby He Conceived While Cheating

The former Disney Channel star claims the man in question still talks about the ordeal.

Alex Ocho344 days ago
Raven-Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday attend the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 27, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Pop Culture

Raven-Symoné and Wife Miranda Break Down Why They Sleep Separately

The former 'That's So Raven' star prefers to scroll TikTok in bed while "half-naked."

Jaelani Turner-Williams381 days ago
Raven-Symoné wearing a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses, stands next to a person in a black blazer at a Hollywood event.
Pop Culture

Raven-Symoné Shares Sweet Message to Wife Following Bizarre Orlando Brown Rant

Raven's 'That's So Raven' co-star recently went on a rant about her wife, Miranda Maday.

Joe Price395 days ago
Rondell Sheridan attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Boston Celtics at Crypto.com Arena on December 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

'That's So Raven' Actor Rondell Sheridan Shares Fundraiser to Cover Medical Bills

The 66-year-old actor is best known for playing Raven's father, Victor, on 'That's So Raven.'

Joe Price435 days ago
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Split image of Raven-Symoné and Orlando Brown.
Pop Culture

Raven-Symoné Explains Why She Doesn’t Address Orlando Brown’s Comments: 'I Plead the Fifth'

The two were co-stars on 'That's So Raven' for four seasons.

Jose Martinez470 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 02: Raven-Symoné visits SiriusXM Studios on October 02, 2024 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Raven-Symoné Reiterates Wanting to Be Called 'American' Instead of 'African-American:' 'We Categorize Ourselves Here'

The actress claims to also be of American Indian descent along with African.

Jaelani Turner-Williams584 days ago
Raven Symone attends Tiffany Haddish's Adult Prom: A Night Under The Star
Pop Culture

Raven-Symoné Talks About Getting Her First Breast Reduction at 15: 'I Was a Triple D'

She previously revealed that she had two breast reductions and lip before she turned 18.

Joe Price587 days ago

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