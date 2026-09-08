Josh Terry
Latest Stories
The Oral History of Chance the Rapper's 'Acid Rap'
In 2013, Chacne the Rapper put himself on the map with his now-classic debut. We talked to everyone who helped him make it to hear the story behind the album.
Exclusive: Sterling Hayes Enlists Chance the Rapper for Brooding Single "Drowsiness" and Talks 'SideFx'
SaveMoney member Sterling Hayes is looking to make his mark with his upcoming project 'SideFx.'
Brian Fresco Opens Up About His Ambitious New Project ‘Love Scars,’ SaveMoney, and His Rollercoaster Year
SaveMoney's utility player steps into the spotlight.
How Chicago's Knox Fortune Went From Producing His Friends (Like Chance The Rapper) To His Solo Debut
The all-purpose musician who has produced for seemingly everyone in Chicago is stepping into the spotlight with his first full-length, 'Paradise.'