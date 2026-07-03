Coloring Book

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Since 2012, Chance the Rapper has popped up as a featured performer on a number of artists' songs, bringing his own unique style and flair. He’s been featured on songs with everybody from Childish Gambino to Justin Bieber to Kanye West. We've got 15 of his best ever guest features catalogued here, ranked for you.
Perry Kostidakis

Latest Stories

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 22: Chance the Rapper performs onstage at TD Amp Ballantyne on May 22, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
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Chance the Rapper Mixtape 'Coloring Book' Certified Platinum After a Decade

The 2016 project was the first mixtape to win a Grammy Award.

Jaelani Turner-Williams14 days ago
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Chance the Rapper Shares 'Magnificent Coloring World' Trailer and Release Date

Chance the Rapper has just revealed the first full-length trailer and release date for his upcoming concert film 'Magnificent Coloring World.'

Jordan Rose1835 days ago
nang
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NANG: The World's First Grime Colouring Book Is Here

It's not just for kids, though. Part colouring extravaganza, part collector's item, the book's goal is to serve as a trip down memory lane for long-time fans...

Niall Smith1837 days ago
chance-concert-film
Music

Chance the Rapper Announces 'Magnificent Coloring World’ Concert Film and Shares Teaser Trailer

Alongside a teaser trailer, Chance revealed his concert film, 'Magnificent Coloring World,' will arrive exclusively at AMC Theatres this summer.

tara mahadevan1898 days ago
Cosplayers watching the film 'Black Panther' in 3D.
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‘Black Panther Challenge’ Is Giving Teachers a Chance to Educate Kids About the Movie

Black Panther Challenge is offering free resources to teachers about Marvel's latest film.

Victoria L. Johnson3073 days ago
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Music

Chance the Rapper Clarifies His 'Coloring Book' Deal With Apple Music

Chance the Rapper detailed the extent of his 'Coloring Book' deal with Apple Music Friday, telling artists they can "gain a lot" from the streaming wars.

Trace William Cowen3410 days ago
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Music

Watch a Short Documentary About Chance the Rapper's Magnificent Coloring World Tour

Get a behind-the-scenes look at Chance the Rapper's Magnificent Coloring World Tour.

Joshua Espinoza3505 days ago
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Music

Chance the Rapper Says He'll "F**king Go Crazy" If He's Nominated for a Grammy

Chance the Rapper talks the Grammys with 'Billboard' now that his 'Coloring Book' mixtape is eligible for an award.

jessielmorris3572 days ago
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Music

These Kids Vibing Out to Chance the Rapper Will Give You Hope for the Future

Videos of kids singing songs from Chance the Rapper's 'Coloring Book' have gone viral.

Joshua Espinoza3692 days ago
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Music

Footage From Chance the Rapper's Magnificent Coloring World Party Looks Wild

Chance the Rapper shared footage from the Magnificent Coloring World, his 'Coloring Book' release party.

Keishamazing3706 days ago
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Music

Here's Why Chance the Rapper's 'Coloring Book' Reminds You of Church as a Child

Chance the Rapper's 'Coloring Book' is a gospel rap mixtape made by a rapper who loves the lord.

malcolmaime3713 days ago
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Music

Play No Games: Chance the Rapper's Creative Independence and the Future of Labels

When it comes to major label deals, Chance the Rapper doesn’t have to play anyone’s game but his own.

Dan Charnas3714 days ago
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Music

On 'Coloring Book,' Chance the Rapper Is Destined for the Throne

Chance the Rapper can do whatever he wants right now. The world is his, if he wants it.

Ross Scarano3716 days ago
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Music

Ranking the Guest Features on Chance the Rapper's 'Coloring Book' Mixtape

We ranked all 20 guest features on Chance the Rapper's new mixtape, 'Coloring Book.'

Angel Diaz3718 days ago

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