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For the 10-year anniversary, Chance the Rapper looks back on 'Coloring Book,' his classic 2016 mixtape that changed the music industry.Grant Rindner
As 'Acid Rap' reaches its 10 year anniversary, Chance the Rapper reflects on the legacy and impact of the mixtape, and how the era could have led to his death.Jordan Rose
This Sunday, one of Chance’s most iconic projects, Acid Rap, celebrates its 10th anniversary. Here’s a ranking of all of the rapper’s projects.Jordan Rose
Since 2012, Chance the Rapper has popped up as a featured performer on a number of artists' songs, bringing his own unique style and flair. He’s been featured on songs with everybody from Childish Gambino to Justin Bieber to Kanye West. We've got 15 of his best ever guest features catalogued here, ranked for you.Perry Kostidakis