Britney Spears' Son Calls Out Clone Conspiracy Theory About His Mom: 'Exaggerated and Fake'

Britney Spears' son, Jayden James Federline, is shutting down the conspiracy theory that his mom is a clone, calling the widespread speculation both "ridiculous" and proof of how quickly misinformation spreads on the internet.

The 19-year-old hopped on Instagram on Friday (July 17) and spoke to his audience from a car. He addressed a comment asking if it felt "silly" that people were pushing clone rumors about his mom.

"I hop on TikTok and everyone on TikTo—I see this one video that has 1.2 million likes, and the caption is like, 'The biggest theory ever: Is Britney Spears still alive?' Like, bro, you can go to her page and see her right now," he said of his 44-year-old mom.

The experience, he said, drove home just how easily rumors become "exaggerated and fake."

"People know how gullible people are, and they use that to their advantage," Jayden continued. "If it has a lot of likes, they [believe] it. They don't even research it, they're just, 'Wow, yeah, it's crazy. I believe it though.'"