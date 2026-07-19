Britney Spears' Son Calls Out Clone Conspiracy Theory About His Mom: 'Exaggerated and Fake'

Britney Spears' son, Jayden James Federline, is shutting down the conspiracy theory that his mom is a clone, calling the widespread speculation both "ridiculous" and proof of how quickly misinformation spreads on the internet.
The 19-year-old hopped on Instagram on Friday (July 17) and spoke to his audience from a car. He addressed a comment asking if it felt "silly" that people were pushing clone rumors about his mom.
"I hop on TikTok and everyone on TikTo—I see this one video that has 1.2 million likes, and the caption is like, 'The biggest theory ever: Is Britney Spears still alive?' Like, bro, you can go to her page and see her right now," he said of his 44-year-old mom.
The experience, he said, drove home just how easily rumors become "exaggerated and fake."
"People know how gullible people are, and they use that to their advantage," Jayden continued. "If it has a lot of likes, they [believe] it. They don't even research it, they're just, 'Wow, yeah, it's crazy. I believe it though.'"
The clone theory, which holds that the Spears appearing on social media is not the real pop star, has circulated online for at least two years. "The Hills" alum Kristin Cavallari amplified it on her Let's Be Honest podcast in 2024, saying, "That's not Britney Spears [on social media]. I'm sorry, it's not Britney Spears. Go look at photos!"
On the same episode, Cavallari attributed both the Spears and Kanye West clone theories to "the Illuminati [and] the cabal."
Jayden James Federline and his older brother, Sean Preston, 20, are both sons of Britney and ex-husband Kevin Federline, and have largely lived with their father since he relocated the family to Hawaii in 2023. Jayden rarely speaks publicly, making the Thursday livestream one of his more notable appearances.
The comments came during an eventful stretch for the family. Jayden and Sean Preston made their Paris Fashion Week runway debuts earlier this month. Their mom wasn't in attendance but reportedly sent flowers to their hotel and called and texted them repeatedly ahead of the show.
"She wasn't there with us, but she sent us flowers to our hotel as a good luck thing, and called and texted us so many times," Jayden said about the experience. "It was good to have that and to carry that with us before we went out there."