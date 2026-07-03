Michael Jackson

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Michael Jackson Biopic 'Michael' Officially Crosses $1B Mark
Pop Culture

Michael Jackson Biopic 'Michael' Moonwalks Past $1 Billion at Box Office

How a risky Michael Jackson movie became Lionsgate's first billion-dollar hit and rewrote the rules for music biopics at the box office.

Bernadette Giacomazzo4 days ago
Michael Jackson's 'Off the Wall' Reaches New Billboard Chart Milestone
Music

Michael Jackson's 'Off the Wall' Has Now Spent 200 Weeks on the Billboard 200

Decades after redefining pop, Michael Jackson’s 1979 classic is back on the Billboard 200 as the ‘Michael’ biopic fuels a new wave of chart success.

Bernadette Giacomazzo19 days ago
Premiere Of Lionsgate's "Michael" - Arrivals
Pop Culture

Jermaine Jackson Says Rape Lawsuit Blindsided Him During Jaafar's 'Michael' Biopic Press Tour

Jermaine filed new legal documents claiming the $6.5 million default judgment against him surfaced mid-press tour, derailing what he called a proud family moment for son Jaafar.

Mark Elibert23 days ago
Michael Jackson's Former Bodyguard Reveals How The Singer Got Death Threats Throughout His Life
Pop Culture

Michael Jackson’s Bodyguard Recalls Secret Midnight Escapes After Death Threats

Inside the midnight escapes, threatening letters and chilling security scares that followed Michael Jackson and his children, even as the world called him the King of Pop.

Bernadette Giacomazzo24 days ago

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