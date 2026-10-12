Previously Unreleased Britney Spears Song Co-Written by Justin Timberlake Lands on Streaming

We may never get another Britney Spears album, but fans can take solace in the official release of “She’ll Never Be Me,” a song co-written by Justin Timberlake during sessions for the seemingly retired pop star’s third album.

Originally released back in 2001, Britney, led by the Neptunes-produced “I’m a Slave 4 U,” opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and went on to bag a Grammy nomination. Marking the album’s 25th anniversary is an expanded edition set for a Nov. 6 rollout, “She’ll Never Be Me” included.

Timberlake is credited on the song, heard below, as a co-composer and co-lyricist. Though it should go without saying for anyone even remotely familiar with American pop culture at large, Spears and Timberlake were romantically linked in the late 1990s and early 2000s.