Birdman and Ronald "Slim" Williams to Receive Keys to New Orleans

Cash Money Records co-founders Bryan "Birdman" Williams and Ronald "Slim" Williams have gotten a prestigious honor from their hometown.
On Monday, the music executives and brothers were presented Keys to the City of New Orleans from Mayor LaToya Cantrell, over 30 years after establishing Cash Money Records, which was founded in 1991. The record label upstarted the careers of Lil Wayne, Juvenile, B.G., Turk, Drake, Currensy, Nicki Minaj and more.
On X, Mayor Cantrell raised Birdman and Slim, also mentioning their late parents. "As a Son of the City of New Orleans, I admire your significant contributions to the music industry, steadfast encouragement of emerging artists, and your embodiment of the enduring the spirit of New Orleans through a lifelong commitment to community betterment," she wrote.
"On behalf of the City of New Orleans, we thank you for maintaining strong ties to your roots! Johnny and Gladys Williams would be PROUD," the post concluded.
The Willams have provided numerous philanthropic efforts in New Orleans, including contributing $225,000 in rent assistance at the height of COVID in 2020, per NOLA.com.
During a Renaissance Man podcast sit-down with former NBA player Jalen Rose last month, Birdman shared that he once purchased 50 vehicles for New Orleans residents. "I bought 50 whips for everybody," he said. "$15,000 was the maximum [I spent] for some of them, but a couple of my partners, I spent a little more, but yeah, everybody in the project that had a license, I bought them a car."