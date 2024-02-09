Lil Wayne ‘Praying’ for Super Bowl Halftime Gig in New Orleans But Hasn’t Heard Anything: ‘I Could Be Like RiRi’

Super Bowl LIX will be bringing the annual showdown of fervent footballery and captivating capitalism back to New Orleans in 2025, which can only (hopefully) mean one thing: Lil Wayne taking part in that year’s halftime show.
While no such announcement has been made, Weezy was happy to discuss his thoughts on the matter during a recent appearance on YG and Stevie’s 4HUNNID podcast. Around 22 minutes into the hour-long conversation, the five-time Grammy winner was asked about the possibility, prompting a reveal that he hasn’t yet been contacted.
“I will not lie to you,” Weezy told the co-hosts. “I have not got a call or nothing. But we are praying. We praying. We keeping our fingers crossed. I’m working hard. I’mma make sure this next album and everything I do is killer. I wanna just make it hard for them not to holler at the boy.”
From there, Wayne pointed to the “30 years of work” that Super Bowl organizers would see when making their decision.
“I could be like RiRi,” he said, referencing Rihanna’s career-spanning, showstopping Super Bowl LVII performance. “RiRi came out there and just went from year to year to year to year to year.”
This Sunday's Apple Music Halftime Show is being headlined by Usher, who recently commemorated the moment with a Ludacris-starring short film and a new album.
Asked about which Usher tracks he’s hoping to hear this weekend, Weezy was quick to imagine how a Super Bowl-ified “Nice & Slow” might go.
