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Latest Stories
Music
Birdman and Slim on How Blindfolded Universal Exec Incident Led to Mutual 'Respect'
Cash Money and Universal ultimately went on to have an extensive business partnership. Initially, however, the Cash Money label was skeptical.
Trace William Cowen763 days ago
Music
Birdman and Ronald "Slim" Williams Receive Keys to New Orleans
The Cash Money Records co-founders have received gratitude from the city that raised them.
Jaelani Turner-Williams892 days ago
Music
Birdman and Slim Williams Say They Are 'Forever in Business' With Drake
On Thursday, 'Forbes' published a new profile focusing on the current state of Birdman and Slim Williams' Cash Money label.
Joe Price2695 days ago