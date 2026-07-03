Juvenile Updates “Back That Azz Up” for Pandemic Era With “Vax That Thang Up” f/ Mannie Fresh and Mia X
Featured
Music
Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, and Mia X link up with the BLK dating app for a pandemic-inspired reworking of the classic 1999 single "Back That Azz Up."Trace William Cowen
Lil Wayne's new album 'Funeral' drops on Friday. From a Young Thug appearance to production from Mannie Fresh, here are 9 things we want to hear on the project.Jessica Mckinney
The Atlanta rapper's show over the weekend was historical.Eric Diep
The producer extraordinaire talks about the rise of Cash Money and working with Lil Wayne, B.G., and Juvenile as well as T.I. and Young Jeezy.Insanul Ahmed