Mannie Fresh

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DALY CITY, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 06: T-Pain performs at Shaq's Fun House at Cow Palace Arena & Event Center on February 06, 2026 in Daly City, California.
Music

T-Pain Says He Thought He Had to Be 'Rich' and 'White' to Buy Private Plane

"I didn't think we was allowed," said the artist, who recently surprised his family with a private jet.

Jaelani Turner-Williams149 days ago
(L-R) T.I. and Scott Stapp.
Music

T.I. Confirms He Prevented Creed's Scott Stapp From Hurting Himself at Miami Hotel

"Glory goes to God," T.I. said of the incident. "I didn't do anything."

tara mahadevan163 days ago
Two men sitting in chairs, Mannie Fresh and Juvenile, engaged in conversation on a podcast set with microphones and drinks on a table between them.
Music

Mannie Fresh Says Cash Money-No Limit Verzuz 'Was Never a Battle'

Juvenile also suggested that ComplexCon wasn't the right crowd for the event.

Joe Price233 days ago
Mannie Fresh performing
Music

Mannie Fresh Says He Accidentally Made the Hook for “Who Let the Dogs Out”

The legendary rapper/producer claims he contributed to the Baha Men's classic song without realizing it.

Trey Alston609 days ago
The Hot Boys perform for a reunion show during Lil Weezyana Fest 2024.
Music

Lil Wayne Announces Second Hot Boys Reunion Show

The show will go down in Houston, Texas next month.

Joe Price610 days ago
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Juvenile, Turk, B.G., Baby, and Lil Wayne pose at the Source Hip-Hop Music Awards, wearing white shirts, jewelry, and caps, smiling and holding up chains
Music

Hot Boys (Sort of) Reunite at 2024 Essence Festival

The long-rumored reunion of the iconic Cash Money group didn't live up to expectations, as only Lil Wayne, Juvenile, and B.G. showed up, with the former hopping onstage only after his former bandmates were finished.

Brad Callas742 days ago
Two hip-hop artists in a moody video set, one making a hand gesture, the other in a patterned jacket
Music

Juvenile Celebrates 'Monumental Achievement' of Classic '400 Degreez' Album With New Video for Title Track

The 1998 album also featured "Back That Azz Up," recently interpolated by Ye and Ty Dolla Sign.

Trace William Cowen843 days ago
Juvenile on stage performing with microphone, wearing an orange shirt and a blue cap
Music

Juvenile Reflects on 25 Years of "Back That Azz Up" Love: 'I Gotta Hand It to the Azzes'

This June will mark 25 years since the classic '400 Degreez' track was pushed as a single.

Trace William Cowen877 days ago
Music

Juvenile Performs "Back That Azz Up," "Ha," "Slow Motion," and More For NPR's 'Tiny Desk Concert'

The New Orleans rapper delivered a medley of classic cuts alongside Cash Money Records superproducer Mannie Fresh.

Brad Callas1114 days ago
swizz
Music

Swizz Beatz Says Scott Storch and Mannie Fresh Are Both Owed New ‘Verzuz’ Matches After 'Unfair' Battle

The pandemic-era blockbuster had some hiccups early into its run, including what Swizz Beatz now concedes was the "unfair" pairing of Storch and Fresh.

Trace William Cowen2067 days ago
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Scott Storch
Music

Scott Storch Addresses Beat Battle Criticism, Argues Dr. Dre Co-Production is Fair Game

Storch joined 'The Breakfast Club' to defend himself after facing criticism for his beat battle with Mannie Fresh.

Joe Price2284 days ago
mannie
Music

Mannie Fresh Says He Won Against Scott Storch: 'I Didn't Know It Was an R&B Beat Battle'

When Mannie Fresh and Scott Storch participated in a beat battle on Instagram, thousands tuned in to see who would come out on top.

Joe Price2291 days ago
Mannie Fresh
Music

Stream the Mannie Fresh vs. Scott Storch Virtual Beat Battle

Watch the two hitmakers go head to head now on Instagram Live.

Joshua Espinoza2299 days ago
Lil Wayne (L) and Mannie Fresh perform at Lil Weezyana Festival
Music

Mannie Fresh Says Lil Wayne Joint Album Is What the 'Wayne People Want to Hear’

Mannie Fresh disclosed that he and his former Cash Money Records labelmate plan to drop a joint album titled The Fresh Files.

Xavier Hamilton2670 days ago
Jabs
Music

Premiere: Bernard Jabs Drops "Big Tymers" Video

The Def Jam artist is back with visuals for his latest cut.

Kyle Shokeye2788 days ago
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Lil Wayne.
Music

Here Are the Production Credits for Lil Wayne's 'Tha Carter V'

Everyone from Metro Boomin and Mannie Fresh to Zaytoven and Ben Billions is credited on the long-awaited project.

Joshua Espinoza2850 days ago

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