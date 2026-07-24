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Lil Wayne Credits Drake for Getting Him Into Teleprompters

Wayne explained on the Friends Keep Secrets podcast that he first spotted TVs displaying his lyrics during a surprise guest appearance on Drizzy's stage and has never performed without them since.

Lil Wayne and Drake
(Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Fanatics) (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images for ABA)

Lil Wayne has revealed the origin of one of his must-have stage requirements, and the credit goes entirely to Drake.

Appearing on the July 21 episode of the Friends Keep Secrets podcast, Wayne confirmed he uses teleprompters at every single live performance, a habit he picked up after a surprise guest spot on a Drake tour stop. The conversation started when host Lil Dicky asked Wayne directly whether he keeps his lyrics up on screen during shows.

"I got that from Drizzy," Wayne said around the 48-minute mark. "He asked me to come out one night in New York or Miami… I had to pop out from the middle of the stage, and I saw there were TVs. I started looking at them shits and saw my lyrics. I was like, 'You could do this? This is awesome.' Ever since I seen them, I've never not had them. I don't care if we doing a Bar Mitzvah, I need it."

Wayne is currently on the Carter Classics tour, which runs through October 23 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

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