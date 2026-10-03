Rick Ross Opts Out of Attending Pre-Trial Hearings in Domestic Violence Case

Rick Ross has waived his right to personally attend pre-trial conferences as his domestic violence case moves forward in Florida.

According to a court document filed on Thursday (October 1), Ross, whose legal name is William Roberts II, submitted a written waiver of his appearance at "any pretrial conferences." The filing allows his legal team to appear on his behalf during those proceedings.

The filing comes after Ross was arrested on charges that include battery by strangulation stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident involving a woman identified in an arrest affidavit only as "JK."

The alleged victim reported the incident to Miami Beach Police on September 29, approximately a month after it allegedly occurred. According to the arrest affidavit previously viewed by Complex, Ross allegedly became "enraged" after the woman was tagged in a photo on Instagram.

Ross is accused of waking the woman before repeatedly striking her, choking her until "she could not breathe," slamming her against a wall, and injuring her lip.