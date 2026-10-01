Rick Ross Says He's 'Innocent,' Plans to Eat 'Rigatoni With Heavy Marinara’ After Battery Arrest

Rick Ross says he’s “totally innocent” following his domestic violence arrest in Florida on Thursday (Oct. 1).
In footage shared by Sheldon Fox for Miami-based outlet WSVN, Rozay is seen briefly speaking with reporters following his release.
“First and foremost, I am totally innocent of these fabricated allegations made against me,” Ross said, as seen below.
Ross’s arrest on Thursday was preceded by public allegations of abuse made by Jazzma Kendrick. In a police affidavit viewed by Complex, the Set in Stone artist is accused of striking and choking an alleged victim identified only as “JK.”
Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Ross pointed to his post-arrest plans of traveling to Dubai on Friday (Oct. 2) and Paris on Saturday (Oct. 3). He also outlined a meal he has on his schedule for Sunday (Oct. 4).
“I plan on having a bowl of rigatoni with heavy marinara Sunday,” he said. “I repeat : rigatoni, heavy marinara. Thank you all for your time. Enjoy your day. Thank you.”
Prior to these remarks, an attorney for Ross called the allegations against his client “false.”