Judge Tells Rick Ross 'I Have No Idea Who You Are' Following Domestic Violence Arrest

During a recent court hearing following his arrest on domestic violence-related charges, the judge admitted she wasn’t aware of Rick Ross’ celebrity status. The rapper, real name William Leonard Roberts II, was booked into jail on Thursday (Oct. 1) on battery and battery by strangulation charges. During a court appearance on Thursday, Rozay’s attorney argued that his release from jail should be expedited due to his celebrity status. “Mr. Roberts is a celebrity,” said his attorney, to which Judge Mindy Glazer responded, “So, what does that mean?” The attorney replied, “I don’t know to whatever degree your honor can, but I’d ask that his release be expedited… He’s in a red jumpsuit, and for purposes of his safety, I don’t know what your honor can do.” He trailed off, and Glazer added, “Mr. Roberts, I have no idea who you are, except as somebody here in the court who’s going to be treated fairly just like everybody else here.”

50 Cent, who has a long-running feud with the rapper, reacted to the now-viral clip by mocking Ross. “The judge don’t know that fool,” he wrote. “LOL BOOK HIS STUPID ASS!”

Further details regarding his arrest have since been released, indicating that an unnamed victim reported an alleged incident of domestic violence on Sept. 29. The arrest affidavit shows that the alleged incident happened a month prior, on Aug. 28. The woman appears to be his ex-girlfriend Jazzma Kendrick, who publicly accused the rapper of physically assaulting in a post shared on Instagram last month, but she is not directly named in the arrest affidavit. “Victim… and defendant Roberts have been in a relationship for approximately one year and resided together at the time of the incident,” reads the affidavit. She told authorities that she was woken up early on the morning of Aug. 28 and was “enraged} because “she was tagged in a photo on Instagram.” She told authorities that he accused her of lying, and then slapped her in the face. “Later in the morning, defendant Roberts accused the victim of being involved in a relationship with an individual she was merely friends with,” the affidavit continues. “Every time the victim denied the allegations she was struck by defendant Roberts.” The rapper allegedly struck her in the chest “several times,” and "choked the victim to the point she could not breathe by grabbing the collar of the hoodie she was wearing and twisting it.” He also allegedly went on to “grab the victim by her ponytail and slam the victim against the wall.”