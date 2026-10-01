Rick Ross Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

According to online records, Rick Ross, real name William Leonard Roberts II, was booked into jail on battery and battery by strangulation charges at 6:10 a.m. local time. Current case information shows that he is currently being held on a total bond of $ 6,000, although it has not yet been submitted, and he remains behind bars. He has not yet publicly commented on his arrest.

Miami-Dade County inmate records show that Rick Ross was arrested during the early hours of Thursday (Oct. 1) on domestic violence-related charges.

His arrest comes shortly after his on-and-off girlfriend, model Jazzma Kendrick, accused the rapper of putting his hands on her. In a post on her Instagram, she replied to a comment that read, “I’m seeing what Rick is seeing [you’re] so gorgeous.”

She wrote in response, “He saw a punching bag.” She later shared a photo showing her with a bruised lip and wrote, “The day Rick busted my lip and the day I left.”

She added, “I don’t know a lot of things, but I do know that a man that puts his hands on me, is a man that never loved me and never will… It’s always good until it isn’t. If a man hits you one time, he will do it again. Don’t give him the opportunity. Value your life and leave.”

Her comments were swiftly met with a response by Ross’ longtime rival, 50 Cent.

"This punk put his hands on baby girl, he stressed that album didn't sell. I'd laugh at him, but domestic violence is not a joke," 50 Cent wrote.