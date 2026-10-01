Rick Ross Faces Pricey Lawsuit Over Scrapped 'Port of Miami' Tour Dates

Rick Ross appears to have found himself in some hot water after being taken to court over two concerts he pulled out of doing.

On Tuesday (September 29), Omega14 Incorporated filed suit in Charlotte against the rapper (real name William Leonard Roberts II) along with his touring company and Maybach Music Group.

The complaint targets the scrapped Greensboro and Charlotte stops on August 28 and 29, which were set to close out the MMG rapper's Port of Miami 20th Anniversary Orchestra Tour. According to Courthouse News, Omega14 is asking Rozay for $261,000 to cover expenses and lost profits.

Under the deal described in the filing, Ross was obligated to stay on stage for at least an hour at each date. The promoter said the contract left room for cancellation only in cases of "severe injury or death."

Omega14 alleges that Tawanda Roberts, Rozay's sister who doubles as a manager for MMG, phoned the promoter around 1 P.M. on the day of the Greensboro show to say the rapper "refused to perform" that night, and the Charlotte date the next evening along with it.