Rick Ross Faces Pricey Lawsuit Over Scrapped 'Port of Miami' Tour Dates

Key Takeaways
- Rick Ross faces a $261,000 lawsuit from promoter Omega14 over canceled Greensboro and Charlotte concerts that would have closed his Port of Miami 20th Anniversary Orchestra Tour.
- Omega14 claims Ross "refused to perform" despite a contract allowing cancellation only for "severe injury or death," then played shows in Orlando and Miami Beach on the same dates.
- Ticket holders received automatic refunds, while longtime rival 50 Cent mocked the cancellations on Instagram.
Rick Ross appears to have found himself in some hot water after being taken to court over two concerts he pulled out of doing.
On Tuesday (September 29), Omega14 Incorporated filed suit in Charlotte against the rapper (real name William Leonard Roberts II) along with his touring company and Maybach Music Group.
The complaint targets the scrapped Greensboro and Charlotte stops on August 28 and 29, which were set to close out the MMG rapper's Port of Miami 20th Anniversary Orchestra Tour. According to Courthouse News, Omega14 is asking Rozay for $261,000 to cover expenses and lost profits.
Under the deal described in the filing, Ross was obligated to stay on stage for at least an hour at each date. The promoter said the contract left room for cancellation only in cases of "severe injury or death."
Omega14 alleges that Tawanda Roberts, Rozay's sister who doubles as a manager for MMG, phoned the promoter around 1 P.M. on the day of the Greensboro show to say the rapper "refused to perform" that night, and the Charlotte date the next evening along with it.
By then the Charlotte room was close to sold out, according to reports, and Greensboro had moved a heavy load of general admission and VIP tickets.
The promoter's sharpest allegation is about where Ross actually was. Omega14 claims he performed in Orlando and Miami Beach on the same dates he was booked in North Carolina.
The complaint accuses Rick Ross and the other defendants of conduct "that was unethical, unscrupulous, and substantially injurious to consumers and businesses including but not limited to plaintiff, the numerous orchestral musicians, choir members and venue operators."
The August 28 date at the Steven Tanger Center in Greensboro and the August 29 date at Belk Theater in Charlotte both triggered automatic refunds for ticket holders.
Once news of the shows being cancelled hit the internet, 50 Cent, Rozay's longtime rival, took to Instagram to poke fun at the Miami rapper. "👀oh my goodness cancelled, things not going well? 😟cheer up you can drop a new flavor wings. LOL," he wrote.