Rick Ross Domestic Violence Arrest: Stay-Away Order Issued

As new details emerge in Rick Ross’s domestic violence arrest, a stay-away order has been issued.
Rozay, as reported earlier on Thursday (Oct. 1), was arrested on charges including battery by strangulation. An arrest affidavit viewed by Complex said that the alleged victim, identified only as “JK,” had reported a domestic violence incident to the Miami Beach Police Department on Sept. 29. The alleged incident itself is said to have occurred roughly one month earlier.
Prior to Thursday’s arrest, Ross was publicly accused of abuse by Jazzma Kendrick.
“I don’t know a lot of things, but I do know that a man that puts his hands on me, is a man that never loved me and never will,” Kendrick wrote in an Instagram update shared in September.
The arrest affidavit finds Ross accused of waking up the alleged victim after becoming “enraged” over her being “tagged in a photo on Instagram.” He’s further accused of striking the alleged victim multiple times, choking her until “she could not breathe,” slamming her against a wall, and busting her lip.
An attorney for Ross has since denied the allegations as “false,” telling CBS News Miami that his client is “innocent.” Ross himself also later proclaimed his innocence.
Court records viewed by Complex reveal that a stay-away order has now been issued. For those unfamiliar, a stay-away order, in short, means that an accused party, Ross in this case, is required to stay away from the alleged victim. Requirements of a stay-away order are typically not as broad as a restraining order.
Complex has reached out to a legal rep for Ross for comment on Thursday’s arrest.