Rick Ross Domestic Violence Arrest: Stay-Away Order Issued

As new details emerge in Rick Ross’s domestic violence arrest, a stay-away order has been issued.

Rozay, as reported earlier on Thursday (Oct. 1), was arrested on charges including battery by strangulation. An arrest affidavit viewed by Complex said that the alleged victim, identified only as “JK,” had reported a domestic violence incident to the Miami Beach Police Department on Sept. 29. The alleged incident itself is said to have occurred roughly one month earlier.

Prior to Thursday’s arrest, Ross was publicly accused of abuse by Jazzma Kendrick.

“I don’t know a lot of things, but I do know that a man that puts his hands on me, is a man that never loved me and never will,” Kendrick wrote in an Instagram update shared in September.