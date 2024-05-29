Kendrick Lamar Thinks He’s ‘Cute on There’ When Joking With TDE’s Punch About Chanel Photoshoot

Kendrick Lamar and Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrence "Punch" Henderson had a round of laughter over the rapper's Chanel photo shoot from earlier this year.
On Tuesday, Punch hopped on X and saw a tweet that highlighted Kendrick's Chanel photo shoot. The TDE president felt K Dot looked a tad emotional in the photo and responded by writing "Certified Lover Boy," a dig at Drake, whom Kendrick went to war with a few weeks ago.
Punch wasn't done there as he shared a screen capture of a conversation he was having with K Dot regarding the Chanel photo shoot. In the text exchange, Punch sent Kendrick the photo and asked, "What you doing dawg?"
Kendrick replied with several laughing emojis and said, "I think I'm cute on there man. Couldn't resist." Punch added another shot and dragged Kendrick for how he looked at the camera. "What you doing with these dreamy eyes n***a???," Punch asked before Kendrick said, "I couldn't resist."
Punch continued, "Man you gotta let me post this dawg. I'm crying."
The photo shoot was done in January by Malick Bodian on the same day Kendrick attended the luxury brand's Spring/Summer 2024 Paris fashion show. Dot and his longtime business partner, Dave Free, joined forces with Chanel to design the fashion show.
Kendrick also released a new song through the short film Chanel released for the Spring/Summer 2024 show. Margaret Qualley, Anna Mouglalis, and Naomi Campbell appear in the short film.
"At the invitation of Virginie Viard, Kendrick Lamar and creative partner Dave Free meet the world of Chanel Haute Couture for the first time, bringing to life a story about time and transmission," a statement by pgLang read. "Actress and House ambassador Margaret Qualley plunges us into the tale The Button alongside actress and House ambassador Anna Mouglalis, as well as friend of the House Naomi Campbell."