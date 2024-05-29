Kendrick Lamar Thinks He’s ‘Cute on There’ When Joking With TDE’s Punch About Chanel Photoshoot

Punch wasn't done there as he shared a screen capture of a conversation he was having with K Dot regarding the Chanel photo shoot. In the text exchange, Punch sent Kendrick the photo and asked, "What you doing dawg?"

Kendrick replied with several laughing emojis and said, "I think I'm cute on there man. Couldn't resist." Punch added another shot and dragged Kendrick for how he looked at the camera. "What you doing with these dreamy eyes n***a???," Punch asked before Kendrick said, "I couldn't resist."

Punch continued, "Man you gotta let me post this dawg. I'm crying."