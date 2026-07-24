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Terrence 'Punch' Henderson in a black hoodie and cap, and Druski in a burgundy suit, smiling and adjusting his tie.
Music

TDE's Punch Calls Druski ‘Weird’ for Getting Saxophone to Play Off SZA and Doechii at BET Awards

At the start of the night, Druski announced that people would be played off by a saxophonist if their speeches ran too long.

Joe Price26 days ago
Isaiah Rashad.
Music

Isaiah Rashad Releases Third Album, 'It's Been Awful'

The TDE rapper, who will host a pop-up with Complex in New York this weekend, is back with his album in five years.

Will Lavin85 days ago
Trap Dickey
Music

Trap Dickey Inks Record Deal With Top Dawg Entertainment

"I’m looking forward to a winning season with TDE," the South Carolina native said in a statement.

tara mahadevan129 days ago
Kendrick Lamar in a plaid shirt and cap, SZA in a red jacket and skirt, singing to a crowd with a large screen behind.
Music

Kendrick Lamar Makes Surprise Appearance at TDE Christmas Show, Performs "Luther" With SZA and More

Kendrick and SZA recently wrapped an extensive stadium tour together.

Trace William Cowen218 days ago
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 02: Doechii performs during 2025 Lollapalooza Festival at Grant Park on August 02, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.
Music

Doechii's Name Used In Alleged Concert Promoter Scam, Lawsuit Reveals

A management firm claims that they wired $187,000 to a promoter for Doechii and SiR to perform at a festival, but TDE was never contacted.

Jaelani Turner-Williams342 days ago
(L-R) Nicki Minaj and SZA.
Music

Nicki Minaj Accuses SZA of Being In Her 40s: 'I Need to See Her Birth Certificate’

The rapper's social media rampage shows no sign of slowing down after being accused of wanting a collaboration with the TDE singer.

Jaelani Turner-Williams372 days ago
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Brandon "Big B" Tiffith and Anthony "Moosa" Tiffith attend Isaiah Rashad's "The House Is Burning" album listening event
Music

TDE Faces Doxxing Claims in $48 Million Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

The plaintiffs are suing the hip-hop record label for allowing a “pervasive” culture of sexual harassment.

Joshua Espinoza407 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 12: Joey Bada$$ attends the Impact Mentorship holiday celebration hosted by Joey Bada$$ on December 12, 2024 in New York City.
Music

Joey Badass Files Alleged 'TDEast' Trademark, Asks Top Dawg to Call Him

The New York rapper has alluded to establishing a label to compete with Top Dawg Entertainment.

Jaelani Turner-Williams434 days ago
Instagram
Music

Doechii and Will Smith Are Twins in "Anxiety" Collab Clip

The Academy Award winner linked up with Doechii for the playful video.

Jaelani Turner-Williams498 days ago
A performer with long curly red hair and a matching red outfit sings on stage, holding a microphone, with blue lighting in the background.
Music

SZA Adds Four New Songs to 'SOS Deluxe: Lana'

Ahead of her Super Bowl Halftime Show appearance with Kendrick Lamar, the singer added new songs to the deluxe edition of her 2022 album.

Jade Gomez530 days ago
YouTube
Music

Doechii Says She Has 'Nothing to Lose' After Getting Fired in Resurfaced Video From 2020

The video recirculated after the artist won her first Grammy.

Jaelani Turner-Williams533 days ago
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Kendrick Lamar wearing a denim jacket, standing in front of a dark background with a subtle smile.
Music

Kendrick Lamar Left "Not Like Us" Off 'GNX' to 'Maintain Integrity,' Says TDE’s Punch

The song won five Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

Mark Elibert536 days ago
LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 2: Doechii, winner of the Best Rap Album award for "Alligator Bites Never Heal," at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Sunday, Feb. 2 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.*
Music

Doechii Celebrates Grammy Win by Dropping New Track "Nosebleeds"

Doechii won Best Rap Album at Sunday's 67th Annual Grammy Awards.

Jaelani Turner-Williams536 days ago
TDE's Anthony "Moosa" Tiffith
Music

Top Dawg Entertainment Executives and Employees Accused of Sexual Misconduct in Lawsuit

Two women filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles claiming they were subject to sexual harassment and assault by employees of TDE.

Trey Alston539 days ago

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