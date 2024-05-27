DJ Was Allegedly Kicked Out of Toronto Club and Denied Payment After Playing Kendrick's Drake Diss "Not Like Us"

"Not Like Us" is currently No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

May 27, 2024
Drake in a blue Lakers jacket and Kendrick Lamar in a black suit with braided hair at a music event
Image via Getty / Carmen Mandato; Matt Winkelmeyer
Drake in a blue Lakers jacket and Kendrick Lamar in a black suit with braided hair at a music event
Image via Getty / Carmen Mandato; Matt Winkelmeyer

Did a Toronto club take drastic measures to protect Drake at all costs over the weekend?

A clubgoer alleges a DJ was kicked out of Silent H when he started playing "Not Like Us," the DJ Mustard-produced diss track from Kendrick Lamar that put an end to his whirlwind feud with Drake.

Brah we was at a club in Toronto last night, the DJ played “not like us” they kicked bruh out the club and told him he not gettin paid lmao

— TP (@OGxTP) May 27, 2024
Twitter: @OGxTP

Silent H

— TP (@OGxTP) May 27, 2024
Twitter: @OGxTP

A self-proclaimed Toronto DJ responded to the post by sharing a screenshot of a text message in which someone claims the DJ in question was not kicked out, but rather, a few guys who were trying to pressure him into not playing any songs by Kendrick.

pic.twitter.com/VOiG0WZlAZ

— Mike Don't (@MikeDoNot) May 27, 2024
Twitter: @MikeDoNot

Another person denied claims of a DJ being kicked out, citing two alleged sources, including the previously mentioned text message.

"you LIED about the dj getting kicked out and not getting paid"

I just watched the DJ's Instagram stories and it also shows you're lying 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/JzhWd5Ea4M

— daorb ykoops ffirehs (@sryidkwhyimhere) May 27, 2024
Twitter: @sryidkwhyimhere

Even though two separate individuals who were allegedly close to the situation have denied that any such thing happened, there appears to be footage from that night showing a confrontation where someone can be heard repeatedly saying "get him out," followed by "fuck this guy."

😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xp67FeFrJp

— osei (@illionaire) May 27, 2024
Twitter: @illionaire

The video seemingly confirms someone was forced to leave the venue. The remaining question is why. Maybe we will get a more definitive answer in due time.


DrakeKendrick LamarDissClubsToronto

Latest in Music