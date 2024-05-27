DJ Was Allegedly Kicked Out of Toronto Club and Denied Payment After Playing Kendrick's Drake Diss "Not Like Us"

Did a Toronto club take drastic measures to protect Drake at all costs over the weekend?
A clubgoer alleges a DJ was kicked out of Silent H when he started playing "Not Like Us," the DJ Mustard-produced diss track from Kendrick Lamar that put an end to his whirlwind feud with Drake.
A self-proclaimed Toronto DJ responded to the post by sharing a screenshot of a text message in which someone claims the DJ in question was not kicked out, but rather, a few guys who were trying to pressure him into not playing any songs by Kendrick.
Another person denied claims of a DJ being kicked out, citing two alleged sources, including the previously mentioned text message.
Even though two separate individuals who were allegedly close to the situation have denied that any such thing happened, there appears to be footage from that night showing a confrontation where someone can be heard repeatedly saying "get him out," followed by "fuck this guy."
The video seemingly confirms someone was forced to leave the venue. The remaining question is why. Maybe we will get a more definitive answer in due time.