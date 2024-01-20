Kendrick Lamar Scores ‘The Button’ Film For Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024

Kendrick Lamar offers his musical talents in a new collaboration with Chanel.
On Saturday, Chanel shared a short film called The Button on their Instagram account. The visual is a collaborative effort with Lamar’s company pgLang, whom he co-founded with creative partner Dave Free, Top Dawg Entertainment’s former president. Thanks to a special invitation from Chanel creative director, Virginie Viard, Lamar handled the film’s score, which features an unreleased song from the rapper, while Free wrote and directed it.
In the three-minute visual, actress Margaret Qualley is seen reeling in a jacket she hung to dry when she notices a button is missing on the garment. She jets off in an attempt to get to Paris but is unsuccessful at securing a train ticket in time. In an unexpected twist of fate Naomi Campbell, who overhears of Qualley’s bad luck, hands her a ticket and she makes her way.
Hours later, Qualley arrives in front of the Chanel’s iconic 31 Rue Cambon storefront in the city of lights and begs to see the head designer, played by Anna Mouglalis.
Mouglalis tells her that she designed the jacket herself when she was a young seamstress and intentionally left the button loose, per the request of Qualley’s own grandmother who hoped that the missing button would bring them together.
“Beauty within the imperfections of time,” says Moulglalis at the end of the clip.
Both Qualley and Moulglalis are billed as House ambassadors, while Campbell is deemed a “friend of the House.”
Chanel's Spring-Summer 2024 Haute Couture show premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 2 p.m. Paris time or 8 p.m. EST.