Kendrick Lamar Scores ‘The Button’ Film For Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024

Kendrick Lamar offers his musical talents in a new collaboration with Chanel.

On Saturday, Chanel shared a short film called The Button on their Instagram account. The visual is a collaborative effort with Lamar’s company pgLang, whom he co-founded with creative partner Dave Free, Top Dawg Entertainment’s former president. Thanks to a special invitation from Chanel creative director, Virginie Viard, Lamar handled the film’s score, which features an unreleased song from the rapper, while Free wrote and directed it.

In the three-minute visual, actress Margaret Qualley is seen reeling in a jacket she hung to dry when she notices a button is missing on the garment. She jets off in an attempt to get to Paris but is unsuccessful at securing a train ticket in time. In an unexpected twist of fate Naomi Campbell, who overhears of Qualley’s bad luck, hands her a ticket and she makes her way.