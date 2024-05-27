Snoop Dogg Supports Kendrick Lamar and Drake Amid Their Beef: 'Those Are My Nephews'

Snoop Dogg isn't taking sides in the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Snoop shared his support for both rappers, praising them for "raising the bar" by delivering classic diss tracks in the biggest rap beef of the decade.

“Well, the only thing I want to say about that whole scenario is that I want to give both of them a shout out for raising the bar as far as lyrics, as far as song-making and writing because the writing has been upped since the confrontation," said the 52-year-old. "Those are my nephews. I’m not in the middle of it. I support both of them and that’s personal business, not my business.”

Snoop added, “As far as what they did for the industry and the rap game, they made you rap again. You can’t mumble your way and gimmick your way to a song no more, buddy. So thank y’all.”

"Taylor Made Freestyle," featuring verses from 2Pac and Snoop, created using artificial intelligence and written by Drizzy, made headlines shortly after its release. The freestyle was eventually removed from streaming services after Tupac Shakur's estate threatened to sue Drake for using an unauthorized AI-generated verse of the late rapper.

Not long after the song dropped, Snoop responded to his likeness being used on "Taylor Made" in a video he shared on Instagram.

"They did what? When? How? Are you sure? Y'all have a good night," Snoop said. "Why everybody calling my phone, blowing me up? What the fuck? What happened? What's going on? I'm going back to bed. Good night."