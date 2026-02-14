Music

Kanye West Names Drake, Kendrick, Future, Young Thug and Playboi Carti to His Rap Mount Rushmore

Ye shares his all-time rap picks and places Playboi Carti at the top of the next generation.

Kanye West wearing sunglasses and a black shirt at an event, standing in front of a backdrop with text.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Kanye West is weighing in on hip-hop's greatest of all time debate, and his picks are guaranteed to spark conversation.

In a just-leaked extended version of his 2025 interview with Justin Laboy, Ye revealed his personal rap "Mount Rushmore," naming four artists he believes deserve to be etched into the culture's highest tier.

"Future, Drake, Thug, Kendrick. That's my answer," Ye said plainly, referring to Future, Drake, Young Thug, and Kendrick Lamar.

Ye didn't stop there, though. When the conversation turned to the next generation, he offered a separate crown.

"Oh new GOAT, Carti. Carti next generation. You know if you put it by generation," Ye added, signaling his belief that Playboi Carti stands at the forefront of rap's evolving sound.

Ye's selections are notable given his own complicated history with some of the names mentioned. His relationship with Drake has oscillated between rivalry and reconciliation, while his collaborative ties to Young Thug and Future have spanned years of creative partnerships. Kendrick, meanwhile, collaborated with Ye on the 2016 track "No More Parties in LA" and, prior to that, opened for West on the Yeezus Tour.

Carti and Ye have collaborated on major records, including tracks like "Off the Grid" and "Carnival." However, their relationship reportedly cooled in early 2025 after Ye's contributions were left off Carti's album Music, sparking alleged tension between the two camps.

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