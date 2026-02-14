Kanye West Names Drake, Kendrick, Future, Young Thug and Playboi Carti to His Rap Mount Rushmore

Kanye West is weighing in on hip-hop's greatest of all time debate, and his picks are guaranteed to spark conversation.

In a just-leaked extended version of his 2025 interview with Justin Laboy, Ye revealed his personal rap "Mount Rushmore," naming four artists he believes deserve to be etched into the culture's highest tier.

"Future, Drake, Thug, Kendrick. That's my answer," Ye said plainly, referring to Future, Drake, Young Thug, and Kendrick Lamar.

Ye didn't stop there, though. When the conversation turned to the next generation, he offered a separate crown.

"Oh new GOAT, Carti. Carti next generation. You know if you put it by generation," Ye added, signaling his belief that Playboi Carti stands at the forefront of rap's evolving sound.