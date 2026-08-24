After joining forces with Yu-Gi-Oh! to release one of the best collaborations this year, Nike is reportedly working with another beloved manga series for a new Air Max collab. According to Sole Retriever, three One Piece x Nike Air Max Plus colorways are set to drop in fall 2026, alongside a matching apparel collection. There are currently no leaked images of the purported sneaker project, but the account says that the three styles will take inspiration from the three Devil Fruits: Gomu Gomu no Mi, Mera Mera no Mi, and Ope Ope no Mi. It's worth mentioning that the sneaker pictured above is a placeholder image for the Air Max Plus and does not represent what could be dropping next year.

At the time of writing, the One Piece x Nike Air Max Plus collection has yet to be confirmed by either of the parties involved in the project. Check back soon for new developments, including a first look, in the coming months. UPDATE (08/24): Nike has officially unveiled its Air Max Plus collection with One Piece. As previously leaked, the sneakers are each inspired by the Gomu Gomu no Mi, Ope Ope no Mi, and Mera Mera no Mi Devil Fruits and feature updated uppers. The project also includes the release of matching apparel pieces. “We were inspired by the superhuman abilities that are unleashed when One Piece characters eat the Devil Fruits, much like the feeling an athlete has when they put on a pair of Nikes. We then started reimagining the beloved Air Max Plus in a way that fans of the silhouette have never seen before,” Nick Remlinger, the GM of Energy Gaming at Nike, said. “As we bring this collection to life, there are even more surprises coming—just like any great adventure.”

The full One Piece x Nike Air Max Plus collection will release globally on Sept. 25 via SNKRS, but the styles will be available starting on Sept. 4 through Oct. 18 at select stockists globally.

Shop for Nike on Complex Shop

September 4–6

Tokyo: Pop-Up

September 12

Hong Kong: HBX

Hong Kong: NIKE LAB PS7

Jakarta: Invincible

Mexico City: Lust

Seoul: Worksout

Seoul: Tune

Shanghai: Nike Lab

Taipei: Phantaci

Umeda: Nike Umeda

September 19

Amsterdam: Patta

Dallas: Politics

Decatur, Georgia: Sole Play

Dusseldorf: Afew

Lawrenceville, Georgia: Sole Play

London: Offspring

Madrid: Footdistrict

Milan: One Block Down

San Diego: Arts & Rec

Stockholm: SNS

Washington, D.C.: Somewhere

September 25

SNKRS

October 16–18