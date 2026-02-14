Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign Sued Over Alleged 'Vultures 2' Sample

Kanye West and collaborator Ty Dolla Sign are facing a new copyright lawsuit over an alleged uncleared sample on their Vultures 2 track "530."

According to a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, alternative R&B artist Olivia Anne Quillin, professionally known as SWSH, and UK-based indie label Future Bounce are accusing West, Ty Dolla Sign, Yeezy Record Label LLC, and distributor Label Engine of unauthorized use of SWSH’s 2018 song "Break the Fall (Acoustic)."

The lawsuit claims that a vocal section from the outro of "Break the Fall" — including the lyric "Baby, yea, oh baby will pick up when you call" — was lifted and looped throughout the opening portion of "530."

Plaintiffs allege the sample forms a central musical foundation for roughly the first two minutes of the track, with Ye rapping over SWSH’s unchanged vocal performance and melody.

SWSH asserts ownership of the full copyright in the sound recording and a 90 percent share of the underlying musical composition, which is registered with the U.S. Copyright Office. Future Bounce, the London-based label, holds an exclusive worldwide license to exploit the master recording.