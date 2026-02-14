Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign Sued Over Alleged 'Vultures 2' Sample

Kanye West and collaborator Ty Dolla Sign are facing a new copyright lawsuit over an alleged uncleared sample on their Vultures 2 track "530."
According to a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, alternative R&B artist Olivia Anne Quillin, professionally known as SWSH, and UK-based indie label Future Bounce are accusing West, Ty Dolla Sign, Yeezy Record Label LLC, and distributor Label Engine of unauthorized use of SWSH’s 2018 song "Break the Fall (Acoustic)."
The lawsuit claims that a vocal section from the outro of "Break the Fall" — including the lyric "Baby, yea, oh baby will pick up when you call" — was lifted and looped throughout the opening portion of "530."
Plaintiffs allege the sample forms a central musical foundation for roughly the first two minutes of the track, with Ye rapping over SWSH’s unchanged vocal performance and melody.
SWSH asserts ownership of the full copyright in the sound recording and a 90 percent share of the underlying musical composition, which is registered with the U.S. Copyright Office. Future Bounce, the London-based label, holds an exclusive worldwide license to exploit the master recording.
The complaint alleges that the defendants released "530" on Vultures 2 in August 2024 without securing permission. It further claims that, even after being notified of the alleged infringement, additional versions of the song were released, including a standalone music video in January 2025 and a subsequent appearance on Donda 2 in April 2025, all of which allegedly contained the same disputed sample.
Plaintiffs characterize the alleged conduct as "willful" and say the repeated releases demonstrate knowledge of the issue. They are seeking injunctive relief to halt further distribution of the track, along with damages, disgorgement of profits, and a full accounting of revenue generated by the song.
The complaint notes that "530" has amassed tens of millions of streams across digital platforms, including more than 50 million plays on Spotify alone. Ye has faced multiple copyright claims over the course of his career related to sampling disputes, reflecting the complex legal landscape surrounding hip-hop production.
Representatives for Ye, Ty Dolla Sign, and Label Engine did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The case adds another legal chapter to the rollout of Vultures 2, as the court will now determine whether the use of SWSH’s recording constitutes infringement under federal copyright law.