Sports

Jutta Leerdam Uses Kanye West Grammy Speech to Celebrate Olympic Gold

Leerdam shattered an Olympic record in women's speed skating.

Jutta Leerdam and Ye
Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Jeff Kravitz via Getty

Jutta Leerdam took home a gold medal at the Olympics in women’s speedskating.

After her win, the 27-year-old hopped on TikTok to show off her award, where she used an audio clip from Kanye West’s 2005 Grammys acceptance speech to show off her newly-gotten medal.

“Everbody want to know what I would do if I didn't win,” Ye said. “I guess we'll never know.”

On Monday, in addition to winning gold, the Dutch athlete also broke the Olympic record in the women's 1000-meter speed skating event. Her fiancé, Jake Paul, cheered her on from the stands.

“I couldn’t believe it, but I was also so tired,” Leerdam told Olympics.com of the moment. “It was hard to feel something. I couldn’t really stand, I couldn’t really see, I couldn’t do anything.”

“After the finish, I was just hoping that I saw green,” she said. “When I saw that green next to my name, I thought, ‘Oh my, this is a dream come true.’”

Leerdam, a 6-time world champion, won silver in the same event at the 2022 Beijing Games.

As for Ye, the Chicago native gave the aforementioned speech when accepting the Grammy for best rap album for his debut, 2004’s The College Dropout.

“I know everybody's asking the question, they wanted to know, ‘I know he's going to wild out, I know he's going to do something crazy.’ Everybody want to know what I would do if I didn't win,” Ye said in his speech.

“I guess we'll never know,” he added as he raised his Grammy in the air.

That year, West also won Grammys for Best Rap Song for “Jesus Walks” and Best R&B Song as a writer on Alicia Keys’ “You Don’t Know My Name.”

Related Stories

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 26: Jutta Leerdam and Jake Paul attend the premiere of "Paul American" at Tempo by Hilton New York Times Square on March 26, 2025 in New York City.
Sports

Jake Paul Sobs After Fiancée Jutta Leerdam Wins Gold at Winter Olympics: ‘I Can’t Stop Crying'

Jutta Leerdam broke an Olympic record and won the women's 1000m race in the 2026 Winter Olympics speedskating event on Monday

Jaelani Turner-Williams221 days ago
A person in a bear costume sits on bleachers, framed by an ornate golden design with floral and cherub motifs.
Music

The Making of Kanye West's "The College Dropout"

We talked to just about everyone involved in the making of Kanye West's classic debut album, 'The College Dropout.' This is the oral history of how it all came together.

Insanul Ahmed9 days ago
A female speed skater in an orange uniform and headband, adjusting her sunglasses, appears focused and ready for competition.
Pop Culture

Jutta Leerdam Poses in Skin-Tight Leggings in Front of Olympic Rings

Speed skating star Jutta Leerdam poses in skin-tight leggings in front of the Olympic Rings ahead of the 2026 Winter Games.

Effie Orfanides227 days ago

Trending

1
StyleLil Wayne Says Yankees Made Him Retire Old Young Money Logo
2
Pop CultureJoseline Hernandez Has 'No Beef' With Tory Lanez But Says She Isn't 'Cool' With Him
3
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
4
BetsFriend or Foe: A Timeline of Jay-Z and Colin Kaepernick’s Relationship
5
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
6
MusicCardi B Shuts Down Speculation She and Offset Are Still ‘Messing Around': ‘Never in Your Life'

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App