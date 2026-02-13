Jutta Leerdam Uses Kanye West Grammy Speech to Celebrate Olympic Gold

Jutta Leerdam took home a gold medal at the Olympics in women’s speedskating. After her win, the 27-year-old hopped on TikTok to show off her award, where she used an audio clip from Kanye West’s 2005 Grammys acceptance speech to show off her newly-gotten medal. “Everbody want to know what I would do if I didn't win,” Ye said. “I guess we'll never know.”

On Monday, in addition to winning gold, the Dutch athlete also broke the Olympic record in the women's 1000-meter speed skating event. Her fiancé, Jake Paul, cheered her on from the stands. “I couldn’t believe it, but I was also so tired,” Leerdam told Olympics.com of the moment. “It was hard to feel something. I couldn’t really stand, I couldn’t really see, I couldn’t do anything.”

“After the finish, I was just hoping that I saw green,” she said. “When I saw that green next to my name, I thought, ‘Oh my, this is a dream come true.’” Leerdam, a 6-time world champion, won silver in the same event at the 2022 Beijing Games. As for Ye, the Chicago native gave the aforementioned speech when accepting the Grammy for best rap album for his debut, 2004’s The College Dropout. “I know everybody's asking the question, they wanted to know, ‘I know he's going to wild out, I know he's going to do something crazy.’ Everybody want to know what I would do if I didn't win,” Ye said in his speech. “I guess we'll never know,” he added as he raised his Grammy in the air.

That year, West also won Grammys for Best Rap Song for “Jesus Walks” and Best R&B Song as a writer on Alicia Keys’ “You Don’t Know My Name.”