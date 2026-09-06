Joe Budden Calls Kanye West's Big Sean Reunion the 'Corniest Sh*t in the World’

Joe Budden has a problem with Kanye West's habit of falling out with his longtime collaborators and then reconnecting with them like nothing happened. On a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, the titular host reacted to Big Sean joining Ye onstage during the latter’s Sept. 4 concert at Soldier Field in Chicago. While Budden admitted it was great seeing the former G.O.O.D. Music collaborators together again, he criticized Ye for how he handles his relationships. "That right there is the part I hate about him," Budden said. "I hate how he flips on the people that have always been for him, and whenever he feels like it, he just gets back with 'em. I think that's the corniest shit in the world." Budden said he's seen the same cycle play out repeatedly throughout Ye's career.

"This is the 19th time that we've seen it with Kanye specifically," he said. "I'm not saying that nobody else does it. He does it more than I've ever seen in my hip-hop tenure, and it's sickening now." Budden pointed specifically to Ye's history with Sean, arguing that some of his previous criticism went beyond a typical disagreement between friends. "He completely shitted on Big Sean. Completely shitted on him," Budden said. "He didn't shit on him like somebody had a little bit of love for. So now here you go. You back with a reunion."

Still, Budden clarified that he enjoyed seeing the two rappers reunite. "I think it's dope, the reunion, 'cause we love Big Sean and Kanye," he said, before reiterating that Ye's larger pattern bothered him. Budden also brought up Pusha T, another former G.O.O.D. Music artist whose relationship with Ye has deteriorated. He recalled trying to get Push to criticize Ye during an interview but said Pusha refused. "We was trying to get the n***a to talk shit about you. He would not," Budden recalled. "Push was like, no matter how I feel about him, that's my man." For Budden, that loyalty makes Ye's public fallouts with people who have supported him particularly frustrating.

"We know how he should fuck with the people that have been there for him this entire time," he said. "So now, when it's beneficial, and when the look is right, and now we bringing Big Sean back down, fuck you."

Sean was the first guest Ye brought out during his Chicago concert. Ye introduced him by saying, "Had to bring my homie from the D out," before they performed "Clique." Sean also performed "IDFWU" and joined Ye and 2 Chainz for "Mercy." "Chi-Town, I love you forever. Ye, I love you, bro, and I appreciate you," Sean told the crowd before leaving. "Love you, fam!" Ye responded. The reunion comes nearly five years after Sean left G.O.O.D. Music in 2021. Ye later infamously said on Drink Champs that signing Sean was "the worst thing I've ever done." Despite enjoying their reunion, Budden isn't ready to pretend that history never happened.

"I love and respect them both," he said. "These two together, nah, I'm done. We not in 2013 no more, dawg. You n***as hate each other, we know it now."