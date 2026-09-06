Music

Petition Demands Macklemore's Removal From Ed Sheeran Tour After 'Free Palestine' Speech

The rapper performed his protest song "Hind's Hall" to the crowd at MetLife Stadium.

Macklemore and Ed Sheeran
Images via ARNAUD FINISTRE / AFP via Getty Images and Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images

A petition is demanding that Ed Sheeran remove Macklemore from the remaining dates of the Loop Tour after the rapper used his opening set to deliver a pro-Palestinian speech and perform his 2024 protest song "Hind's Hall."

Macklemore took the stage at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Friday (Sept. 4), wearing a kaffiyeh that’s associated with solidarity for the Palestinian cause, and addressed a crowd in excess of 80,000 people.

"A big part of the reason why I wanted to do this tour in the first place is so I could stand up in stadiums like this and say two words that are very near and dear to my heart: Free Palestine," Macklemore told the crowd. "I want those words to be loud and clear, so that people all the way in Gaza to the occupied West Bank know that we have not forgotten about them."

During "Hind's Hall," footage from Gaza and pro-Palestinian demonstrations played on the stadium screens. Macklemore also tied the message to a personal note, describing the fear he said he felt before the show and invoking his 11-year-old daughter.

"I want it to be the most beautiful possible," he said of her world. "And I think that every single human being that walks this earth deserves that exact same feeling.

"I say, free Palestine! I say, free America, free Cuba to the Congo to Sudan to Iran, and all the people in America who have to live in fear because of this terrorist organization ICE," he continued.

The Israeli-American Council filed the petition via Monday.com targeting Sheeran, his management, venue leadership, and concert promoter Live Nation. The group demanded tour leadership to clarify whether Macklemore's speech, visual content, and choice of song were approved in advance.

"This was an Ed Sheeran concert, not a political rally, not a protest, and not an activist event," the council wrote in the petition. "Freedom of expression does not mean freedom from responsibility. Your show. Your stage. Your responsibility."

The Loop Tour will also include Lukas Graham and BIIRD in opening acts.

Related Stories

Azealia Banks.
Music

Azealia Banks Fears UK Concert Won’t Happen, Says People Threatened to Kill Her

The controversial rapper, who plans to perform in Manchester in September, recently made offensive comments about an Irish stabbing victim.

Alex Ocho77 days ago
Usher in a red jacket and sunglasses sings on stage with backup dancers against a vibrant red backdrop.
Music

Usher Playfully Warns Female Concertgoers: 'Don't Bring Your Ass Up Here If You Don't Wanna Be Here'

The remark comes after concertgoer Gabrielle Cheyenne looked uncomfortable being serenaded by the 8-time Grammy winner.

Jaelani Turner-Williams42 days ago
'90 Day Fiancé' Star Shekinah Garner Under Fire for Anti-Immigrant Comment
Pop Culture

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Shekinah Garner Defends Viral ‘Go Back to Your Country’ Insult

Shekinah claims she was attacked first and that her viral anti-immigrant comment was missing key context. Here’s what she says the cameras didn’t show.

Bernadette Giacomazzo71 days ago

Trending

1
MusicLil Durk's Lawyers Push for Jury to Watch More of Akademiks Interview (UPDATE)
2
Music50 Best Chicago Rappers of All Time, Ranked
3
Pop CultureExclusive: Sydney Sweeney Talks Novig Partnership, New 'Just Sports' Campaign
4
BetsPatriots at Seahawks Odds: Spread, Moneyline, Total, Props for NFL Opener
5
MusicMegan Thee Stallion Says She Was 'Losing' Herself While Dating Klay Thompson
6
MusicKrayzie Bone Denies Layzie Bone's Claims He Was Left in the Dark About Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Tour

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App