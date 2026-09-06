Pop Culture

Natalie Portman Welcomes Third Child, First With Partner Tanguy Destable

Portman has two children from her previous marriage.

Natalie Portman
Image via Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Natalie Portman has given birth to her third child, her first with French electronic music producer Tanguy Destable, according to People.

The child was born in Paris last month after Portman, 45, announced the pregnancy in an April interview with Harper's Bazaar. The baby's name and gender have not been shared publicly.

"Tanguy and I are very excited. I'm just very grateful. I know it's such a privilege and a miracle," Portman told Harper's Bazaar during her pregnancy reveal. "And knowing it's probably the last time, I cherish every moment."

She also touched on a sense of clarity that came with this chapter.

"There's a calm and knowing myself: who I want to spend time with, what kind of energy I want around me, that makes the experience so beautiful every day," she said.

With a fertility specialist for a father, Portman said she was raised with a deep awareness of how difficult conception can be.

"It's such a beautiful, joyous thing, and it's also not an easy thing," she told People. "I'm very aware, and I'm very grateful. I have deep appreciation and gratitude."

The new baby joins Portman's son Aleph, 15, and daughter Amalia, 9, from her previous marriage to choreographer Benjamin Millepied.

Destable also has two sons, Étienne and Vadim, from a previous relationship with actress Louise Bourgoin.

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