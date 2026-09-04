Music

Kanye West at Soldier Field in Chicago, Night 1: Big Sean Makes Surprise Appearance

The first of Ye's homecoming shows featured some pretty big (and surprising) guests.

Kanye West and Big Sean performing on stage, surrounded by smoke, holding microphones, wearing casual outfits.
Image via Getty/Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic

Kanye West dug deep into his back catalog at the first of two Chicago shows on Thursday (Sept. 3), and he surprised fans at Soldier Field by bringing out one of his most successful G.O.O.D. Music protégés: Big Sean.

Sean joined Ye atop the globe-like stage structure that has defined the 24-time Grammy winner’s BULLY-era live performances for Cruel Summer compilation highlights “Clique” and “Mercy,” as well as his own Hot 100 hit “I Don’t Fuck With You,” the 2014 official video for which featured Ye playing a football coach.

Also joining Ye at Thursday’s show were 2 Chainz, Twista, and Future. The setlist, spanning more than 40 songs, saw Ye tucking in some live rarities, like “I Wonder” and “Champion” from Graduation, before ultimately winding down the evening with “Runaway,” the centerpiece to his arguable opus, 2010’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

It should go without saying that Sean’s appearance on Thursday is particularly noteworthy, as not all was copacetic between the two earlier into the 2020s. In an infamous Drink Champs appearance, Ye remarked that signing Sean under his G.O.O.D. Music banner stood as the “worst thing” he’s done. Sean later responded by expressing “love” for Ye and the opportunities he gave him earlier in his career, but conceded that the remarks in question could be filed under “bitch-ass shit.”

Of course, it’s impossible to talk about Ye in 2026 without acknowledging his oft-quoted Wall Street Journal statement and what led up to it. The statement, shared in January as a full-page ad, found Ye affirming that he is “not a Nazi or an antisemite” despite having previously, in his own words, “gravitated toward the most destructive symbol” he could find: the swastika.

Ye also spoke candidly about his bipolar diagnosis, telling the public he was “not asking for sympathy” but instead aimed to “earn your forgiveness” moving forward. In terms of live performances, Ye’s BULLY-centered comeback has been a complicated one, to say the least. A planned three-night Wireless Festival headlining stint in London, for example, was ultimately called off amid pushback from government officials and distancing from sponsors.

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