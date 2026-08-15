Joe Budden Wants Drake to ‘Bait’ Jay-Z With Direct Diss: ‘Fire on That Old N***a’

Joe Budden wants Drake to stop throwing subliminals and go directly at Jay-Z. During the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, Budden argued that if rumors of Jay preparing new music are true, Drake should use the opportunity to bait the Brooklyn rap legend into some proper rap beef. "If the word is true, and hip-hop n***as gonna assume it's true, that Jay-Z could be putting an album out, what that means in rapper brain is, he is available to rap," Budden said. "That means that his brain is firing, in a way, right this second that I'm prepared for anything that n***as might want to do." Budden then called on Drake to make the first unmistakable move. "If you want to get to talking tough about the pen isn't dry, take the bait," he said. "Jump out there. Set it on that old n***a. Fire on that old n***a, yo. Fire on that senior citizen. Kendrick and Drake was years ago now. Let’s turn it up."

According to Budden, the two superstars have already done enough circling around one another. What he wants now is something direct enough that Jay can't ignore it.

"Anything that has been happening is my shoulder to your shoulder and us going around in the circle," he explained. "You know that two n***as may wanna fight, and they've said some things. Swing." Budden suggested Drake find the hardest production possible and turn the potential tension into a moment for hip-hop. He even floated titles such as "7:45 in Marcy" and "8:15 on State Street," playing off Drake's long-running timestamp song series. "Let's have fun," he said. "That's gonna let me know that the pen ain't dry." Budden also tried to motivate Drake by pointing to his enormous commercial résumé, joking that someone with his records and lavish lifestyle shouldn't allow Jay to talk down to him. "We buying bitches Birkins. We buy them bitches houses, and we barking at hoes," Budden joked, referencing Drake's recent viral dating-show moment. "Let's bark at some n***as too."