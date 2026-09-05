Kid Cudi Defends Forgiving 'Brother' Kanye West: 'I Held Him Accountable'

Rosenberg questioned the quick embrace of Ye after his 2025 song "Heil Hitler," swastika merchandise and Holocaust denial, though Ye apologized to the Jewish community in 2026.

Cudi told Peter Rosenberg that he held Ye accountable, received a sincere apology and believes his longtime collaborator has moved beyond years of mental health struggles.

While the special appearances were celebrated among Ye fans, Rosenberg shared opposing views in an X post, saying that people were being "openly lame" about him. I am not saying no one deserves forgiveness or empathy but this man sang Heil Hitler ONE YEAR AGO," he wrote on Friday. "Disappointed in a lot of people."

Cudi replied by saying he emphatizes with the media personality having "frustration" about his decision to reconcile with Ye. "I understand ur frustration Peter, I fucks w u, but I dont really care if ur disappointed in me," Cudi wrote. "That man is my brother. U dont have a relationship w him like I do. Damn near 2 decades of art and friendship. U not family." Cudi went on to dismess any suggestion that forgiving his longtime collaborator was naive. "Ive been around Ye, and I can honestly say talking to him now is how it use to be when I first signed to him, but even better. He was dealing w mental health struggles for years and now he's good," he continued.