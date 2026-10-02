Drake Could Be Coachella 2027's Missing Headliner, Report Says

Key Takeaways
- Drake is reportedly in discussions to headline Coachella 2027, which would mark his first top-billed appearance at the festival since 2015.
- The potential booking follows the release of Habibti (FOMO) and Drake’s promise that a tour and “some big shows” are on the horizon.
- Coachella has not announced its lineup, though Tame Impala, Dua Lipa and Fred Again.. are expected for the April 9–11 and April 16–18 festival.
Drake may be heading back to the desert for Coachella 2027, more than a decade after his first and only time headlining the festival.
According to HITS Daily Double, the OVO rapper “is said to be in the Coachella discussion” as organizers continue putting together next year’s lineup. The outlet included the potential booking in its Oct. 2 HITS List, with the report quickly gaining traction online.
The possibility comes as Drake continues his latest musical run following the release of Habibti (FOMO), an expanded version of the project he dropped in May. He has also recently hinted that fans can expect him back on the road soon.
“Obviously [a] tour is coming and there’s other things on the horizon,” Drake told CTV’s etalk. “Some big shows.”
Coachella still appears to have room for another major name. HITS Daily Double previously reported that Tame Impala, Dua Lipa and Fred Again.. are expected to be part of the 2027 festival, while BTS, SZA, Oasis and Radiohead have reportedly been pursued for another headlining spot. Miley Cyrus reportedly declined an offer.
Should Drake ultimately get the call, it would mark his first time headlining Coachella since 2015. He closed out Sunday during the festival that year, which also featured AC/DC and Jack White as headliners. One of the most talked-about moments from Drake’s set came when Madonna made a surprise appearance during his performance.
Nothing has been officially announced regarding Drake’s involvement, however, and Coachella has yet to reveal its complete lineup. Coachella 2027 is scheduled to take place over two weekends, April 9-11 and April 16-18, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.