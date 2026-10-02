Drake Could Be Coachella 2027's Missing Headliner, Report Says

Drake may be heading back to the desert for Coachella 2027, more than a decade after his first and only time headlining the festival.

According to HITS Daily Double, the OVO rapper “is said to be in the Coachella discussion” as organizers continue putting together next year’s lineup. The outlet included the potential booking in its Oct. 2 HITS List, with the report quickly gaining traction online.

The possibility comes as Drake continues his latest musical run following the release of Habibti (FOMO), an expanded version of the project he dropped in May. He has also recently hinted that fans can expect him back on the road soon.

“Obviously [a] tour is coming and there’s other things on the horizon,” Drake told CTV’s etalk. “Some big shows.”

Coachella still appears to have room for another major name. HITS Daily Double previously reported that Tame Impala, Dua Lipa and Fred Again.. are expected to be part of the 2027 festival, while BTS, SZA, Oasis and Radiohead have reportedly been pursued for another headlining spot. Miley Cyrus reportedly declined an offer.