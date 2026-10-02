Music

Drake Brings Select 'FOMO' Songs to Streaming, Including Ella Langley-Interpolating "Solar Eclipse"

After debuting his 'FOMO' short film in September, Drizzy is bringing a handful of new tracks to streaming.

Drake performing on stage, wearing a black outfit with patches, gesturing with his hands, against a twilight sky backdrop.
Image via Getty/Simone Joyner/ABA

Drake is again choosing Texas.

Tucked into the ICEMAN artist’s FOMO short film, which premiered last month, was his Don Toliver-featuring take on Ella Langley’s history-making smash “Choosin’ Texas.” After the short’s debut, there was speculation among some fans as to whether the track would ever get a wide release. Any fears have been alleviated, however, as the track, now titled “Solar Eclipse,” has been rolled out to DSPs as part of a deluxe-ified version of Habibti.

The original Habibti, released in May, arrived alongside two other Drake full-lengths, ICEMAN and Maid of Honour. So, yes, Drake fans remain decidedly well-fed this year. Appetite has been especially high for “Janice STFU,” an ICEMAN highlight that’s currently hanging out in the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 after 19 total weeks on the chart.

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In the hours leading up to the FOMO tracks hitting streamers, the official OVO Sound socials alerted fans to the then-impending arrival of “Solar Eclipse,” “Quebec,” “Cold Shoulder,” and “Classic PT2.”

Drake himself also teased the drop, saying in a recent livestream that “a bunch of songs” would be rolling out soon.

“Go watch FOMO,” he said earlier this week. “There’s a bunch of songs coming to streaming on Thursday. So, all the songs that you guys have been asking [for]. Well, not all of ‘em. But enough of them are coming on Thursday.”

You can now find the FOMO tracks on your streamer of choice. On the horizon for Drake is a new tour in 2027. While exact dates remain unannounced for now, the trek itself is confirmed to be in the works.

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