Coachella

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Justin Bieber.
Music

Justin Bieber Releases 'SWAG Live From Coachella' Album After Record-Breaking Set

Beliebers rejoice! A 22-track live recording of the pop star's weekend one headline performance is now available to stream.

tara mahadevan21 days ago
Fakemink with short hair and a goatee wearing a fur-lined vest and white shirt, standing against a dark background.
Music

Fakemink Addresses Coachella, Rolling Loud Backlash: ‘Not Everybody Is Built for Revelation’

The 21-year-old British rapper posted a 605-word statement.

Mark Elibert65 days ago
Justin Bieber attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Justin Bieber Went From ‘Bieberchella’ to Performing for Oprah and Tech Billionaires

After Bieberchella, the 'Peaches' singer reportedly took the stage at one of the most exclusive private events of the year. Inside the WNDR conference.

Maggie Ekberg70 days ago
Khloé Kardashian waves, wearing a patterned dress with long flowing hair and large earrings, against a modern backdrop.
Pop Culture

Khloé Kardashian Says She Was 'Drugged' at Coachella and Hasn't Returned to the Festival Ever Since

On the latest episode of her podcast, Khloé revealed why she hasn't been to Coachella in over a decade.

Joe Price72 days ago
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Rhode, Boot Barn, Adobe Premiere, and more brands led Coachella and Stagecoach 2026 with major creator impact and earned media wins.
Life

The Brands That Came Out on Top at Coachella and Stagecoach 2026

Rhode, Boot Barn, Adobe Premiere, and more brands led Coachella and Stagecoach 2026 with major creator impact and earned media wins.

Maggie Ekberg73 days ago
Justin Bieber on stage wearing a red beanie and sleeveless top, holding a microphone, with a pink and red abstract background.
Style

Justin Bieber's SKYLRK Compound at Coachella Featured Custom Dune Sofas From Paulin, Paulin, Paulin

Bieber's backstage compound featured custom, SKYLRK-inspired versions of the iconic Dune sofa.

Trace William Cowen79 days ago
Karol G on stage, smiling and waving, in an orange embellished outfit with a vibrant background.
Music

Karol G’s Streams Soar Following Historic Coachella Performances

Karol G's set as the festival's first Latina headliner launched four songs back into the Hot Latin Songs chart.

Alex Ocho86 days ago
Madonna (R) performs with Sabrina Carpenter at the Coachella Stage during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 17, 2026 in Indio, California.
Pop Culture

Madonna Says Vintage Outfits ‘Went Missing’ After Coachella Set With Sabrina Carpenter

'These aren’t just clothes, they are part of my history,' the star said on Instagram.

Holly Riordan88 days ago
Karol G performs on stage in a dynamic outfit with dancers, set against a fiery red background.
Music

Karol G Announces World Tour After Historic Coachella Sets: What to Know

Karol G has announced a new world tour in the wake of her history-making Coachella headlining sets.

Alex Ocho88 days ago
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Karol G
Music

Karol G Announces She's Going on Tour After Headlining Coachella

The Colombian singer became the first Latina to headline the festival.

tara mahadevan88 days ago
Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist perform on stage, holding hands. Young Thug wears a sleeveless top and glittery pants, while Mariah wears a fur-like top.
Music

Young Thug Calls Mariah the Scientist His 'Wife' After Bringing Her Out at Coachella

“Make some noise for my motherfuckin’ wife,” Thug told the crowd.

Trace William Cowen88 days ago
Taeyang, G-Dragon and Daesung of BIGBANG perform at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
Music

K-Pop Pioneers BigBang Announce World Tour, Tease 'Restart' During Coachella Performance

The three-piece will celebrate their 20th anniversary as a group with a world tour.

Joe Price89 days ago
Split images. Left: Justin Bieber singing on stage. Right: Sabrina Carpenter in a white outfit performing.
Music

Justin Bieber and Sabrina Carpenter’s Albums Rocket Up Billboard Charts After Coachella Sets

Bieber's ‘SWAG’ and Carpenter's ‘Man's Best Friend’ zoomed up the charts thanks to their headlining performances during Coachella's first weekend.

Alex Ocho89 days ago
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Olivia Rodrigo and Addison Rae hold hands on stage and sing into microphones, surrounded by backup dancers.
Music

Olivia Rodrigo Joins Addison Rae at Coachella for Surprise "Drop Dead" Debut

Rodrigo made the appearance during Rae's second weekend Coachella set to perform her latest single.

Alex Ocho90 days ago
The Strokes
Music

The Strokes Call Out U.S., Israel Over Middle East Bombings During Coachella Set

The band's video montage also accused the CIA of overthrowing South American governments.

Trey Alston90 days ago

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