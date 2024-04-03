Summer 2024 is looking very slizzy thanks to Cash Cobain’s viral hit “Fisherrr.”



The New York rapper and producer has set the city’s streets on fire with his Bay Swag-assisted sexy drill ballad, and thanks in part to a contagious dance trend (the Reemski ), the track has turned into a moment, with the likes of Kai Cenat and Lala Anthony jumping on the wave.

Cash has been on a hot streak lately, heating up the city during its cold months. He dropped his second studio album, Pretty Girls Love Slizzy, last September, which featured sultry tracks like “Rump” and “Slizzy Dialogue.” Then he paid homage to the women in his life with “Dunk Contest” in January, before dropping “Fisherrr” a few weeks later—a song that’s fueled by the delayed impact of its beat drop, forcing you to stay locked into Cash and Bay Swag’s unique delivery of the word “for sure” until the bass finally comes in nearly two minutes (!) later.



“I want to do it how I want to do it,” Cash says, explaining why he chose to delay the beat drop. “I don't want to do anything the conventional way. What's the hook? The hook is the verse. I just like doing [different] stuff like that.”

Cash’s unconventional approach to New York rap is what helped make him a pioneer of the sample drill wave back in 2020, and now the “sexy drill” wave is becoming one of the most exciting (and successful) sounds in the city.



“It’s kind of perfect,” Cash says, explaining why sexy drill is resonating so strongly in the city right now after its more violent predecessor dominated for years. “We from New York. We gutter, we street, but we also want to have a good time. We want to get fresh, we want all the girls, and we want to be outside. We don't just want to be on kill time all the time. We just want to be fly. I think everybody wants to feel good, party, and just feel sexy.”

That energy was impossible to miss at Cash’s first annual Slizzyfest concert this week. The concert itself got shut down at Irving Plaza before it even started because of a fight outside, but Cash emerged from the venue shortly after and shepherded a hoard of his fans to Union Square Park down the block where he held an impromptu show . The whole scene felt uniquely New York, with Cash flanked by his MHPG Sound collective as he caught a bottle of Patron from the crowd. Hundreds of loyal fans partied around him, screaming tracks like “Fisherrr,” “Dunk Contest,” and “Wavy Lady” for all of midtown to hear.



As “Fisherrr” takes the city by storm, we spoke with Cash Cobain about the making of the song, unreleased music he has with Travis Scott and Lil Yachty, meeting Drake in-person, and more. The interview, lightly edited for clarity, is below.



You have the streets on fire, and it’s not even the summertime yet. How does that work?

I don't know, controlling the algorithm [Laughs]. That's what we're doing. We're just reconstructing it right now. We're just working.



Walk me through the making of “Fisherrr.” What was the studio session like?

I was with mad people. My studio sessions are crazy. I told Bay [Swag] to pull up like, “Yo, bro, I'm about to do a studio session,” and bro was there before me. When we got there, I pulled up this beat that me, WhoisJiggi, and FckBwoy! made. I liked the beat drop, but it dropped too fast. So I'm like, “I don't wanna hear the beat yet. Just loop this part for me,” and then me and Bay jumped into the booth. We had girls in the booth, and we were just going crazy. One chick was annoying Bay Swag, and he was like, “I'm trying to work.” Then she asked me, “I'm annoying you?” I'm like, “Nah, you're my inspiration.” But it was fun, though. For me, making music is fun, so we didn’t put too much thought into it. But we knew it was fire though.

Why do you think waiting to drop the beat for so long works for this song?

I don’t think it works. I think it’s just me. I think it’s just my brain. I just want to do it how I see it working. I want to do it how I want to do it. I don’t want to do it the conventional way. I don't want to do anything the conventional way. What's the hook? The hook is the verse. I just like doing stuff like that. Just different stuff. I don't know why I did it that day, though. It felt right to me.

What was your reaction to seeing Kai Cenat do the Reemski dance on stream

That was crazy. I always wondered when Kai was going to tap in. We run the city. He’s from the Bronx and I’m from the Bronx. Shoutout to Kai Cenat. He definitely tapped in. We got to have a Slizzy AMP [stream]. It would be a movie.

We need to have a counter for how many times we all say “fisherrr” now, because it’s really a part of natural conversation.

That’s how it came about. I was on the phone with Bay Swag. We were just talking and he was like, “Yeah, for sure.” And I was like, “Nah, fisherrr.” It was just natural, and now we all say it.

“Fisherrr” feels like the sibling “Dunk Contest.” Were there any similarities in the recording of both of those tracks?

No. For “Dunk Contest,” I was in my room. I was on my Instagram and I had just seen the girls that I was talking about on the Finsta. But it just popped up in my mind, like, “I'm about to make a song about all of y'all.” I wrote it on my [Instagram] story.

And is every woman you name on the song a real person?

Yeah, shout out to all of them.



Why do you think “Fisherrr” is the perfect song for the Summer?

It’s got a dance, it feels good, and it feels fresh. It's not conventional. It's different. It's a breath of fresh air because a side of it is sexy drill, but the other side of it doesn’t sound like traditional drill. It don't sound mainstream. It’s sexy and smooth, but it’s still gutter. Even the On My Block video, it’s just different. It’s swaggy, but it’s New York still.