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Two performers on stage: one in a blue jacket and jeans, the other in a dark hoodie and pants, both wearing gloves.
Music

Kendrick Lamar Mentions ASAP Relli, 'Conspiracy Theories,' and More on Playboi Carti’s "GOOD CREDIT"

'MUSIC' is here, complete with multiple Kendrick Lamar features.

Trace William Cowen490 days ago
Music

Cardo and Alchemist Praise Cash Cobain for Revolutionizing New York Rap with Sexy Drill

The legendary producers highlighted Cobain's innovative style of sampling soul and R&amp;B tracks.

Mark Elibert762 days ago
ScHoolboy Q performs on 'Fallon' on Thursday, February 29, 2024
Music

Schoolboy Q Regrets Turning Down the Beat for Travis Scott’s “Goosebumps”: ‘I Blew It’

Producer Cardo previously revealed that Q was among the artists who passed on the beat.

Joe Price865 days ago
yachty in a new video
Music

Lil Yachty Continues Streak of Memorable Singles With New "Something Ether" Song and Video

The latest from Yachty follows recent collabs with Faye Webster and Yungblud, not to mention an appearance on Cudi's deluxe version of 'Insano.'

Trace William Cowen875 days ago
Music

Skepta Finally Drops “Gas Me Up (Diligent)” Track, Visuals

The first single from his hotly-anticipated ‘Knife &amp; Fork’ album.

James Keith903 days ago
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Nas speaks onstage during You're Watching Video Music Box at AMC Magic Johnson Harlem
Music

Cardo Teases Collaborative Beat Tape With the Late Virgil Abloh

The rapper/producer shared the news via Twitter on Thursday, telling his followers that the joint project—titled 'Off the Rip'—is still on the way.

Joshua Espinoza1638 days ago
Wiz Khalifa shares new mixtape 'Wiz Got Wings' produced by Cardo and Sledgren
Music

Wiz Khalifa Reunites With Cardo and Sledgren for New Mixtape 'Wiz Got Wings'

More than a decade after the release of his 2010 mixtape, 'Kush &amp; Orange Juice.' Wiz Khalifa reunites with the project's main producers for 'Wiz Got Wings.'

Brad Callas1680 days ago
larry-june
Music

Listen to Larry June and Cardo's New Mixtape 'Into The Late Night'

Larry June and Cardo deliver their smooth new mixtape 'Into the Late Night' as June prepares to embark on his Orange Print Pollstar Tour this fall.

Jordan Rose1757 days ago
cardo bourne
Music

Pi'erre Bourne and Cardo Link for 'Wild Adventure' Project

Pi'erre and Cardo get wild and adventurous for the fittingly titled 'Wild Adventure' project.

Trace William Cowen2760 days ago
Cardo
Music

Cardo's Plan: Producing Hits for Drake, Migos, and Travis Scott Is Just the Beginning

Cardo has been one of hip-hop's most sought after producers. But a successful 2018, which started with "God's Plan," is just one step in his takeover.

Frazier Tharpe2801 days ago
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How AstroWorld Came Together
Music

'ASTROWORLD' Producers Explain How They Helped Deliver Travis Scott's Vision

Several producers instrumental in creating Travis Scott's latest opus share stories on how it all came together.

Frazier Tharpe2892 days ago
Travis Scott performs during Lollapalooza.
Music

Here Are the Credits for Travis Scott's 'ASTROWORLD'

The 17-track project includes guest appearances by Drake, Frank Ocean, and The Weekend, as well as a production courtesy of Murda Beatz, Boi-1da, and Nineteen85.

Joshua Espinoza2906 days ago
T Pain performs during the 2018 Forecastle Music Festival.
Music

T-Pain Reveals Plans for Short Projects With Metro Boomin, Cardo, and Zaytoven

T-Pain revealed that he’s got some projects in the works with the likes of Metro Boomin, Cardo, and Zaytoven.

Jose Martinez2909 days ago
skufl Cardo
Music

Skufl Links Up With Producers Cardo and Johnny Juliano for "Saint" and "Gun Powder"

Rising rapper Skufl continues making inroads with two new promising songs.

Frazier Tharpe2933 days ago

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