Cash Cobain Teams With J. Cole on New Single "Grippy"

Rising New York rapper and producer Cash Cobain has teamed up with J. Cole for "Grippy."

After a hot streak of singles, Cash Cobain has another high-profile collaboration under his belt. Cole opens the decidedly NSFW track with a verse in which he raps about the assets of his partner in explicit detail. It's the rapper's first appearance since he showed up as a guest on Metro Boomin and Future's "Red Leather." His participation on We Still Don't Trust You came as a surprise to many fans considering his apparent allegiance with Drake in the hip-hop civil war of 2024—which kicked off on Metro and Future's previous album We Don't Trust You in March.

Listen to Cash Cobain's "Grippy" on Spotify and Apple Music.

The arrival of the track comes just a couple days after Cobain collaborated with Don Toliver and Charlie Wilson on "Attitude," which he also produced. He teamed up with Ice Spice last month for the remix of "Fisherrr," which has quickly become a potential song of the summer candidate for many.