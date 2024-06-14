Lil Uzi Vert Once Again Tapped to Star in New Marc Jacobs Campaign

Lil Uzi Vert has once again been enlisted to serve as the face of another chapter in the larger Marc Jacobs story.

This week, Uzi, who’s among those on the lineup for Summerfest in Milwaukee next month, appeared in a Nick Newbold-captured campaign in support of the label’s new Stephen Sprouse medium tote, the mere existence of which stands as a moving full-circle moment.

The limited-edition bag ($550), billed as a "reinterpretation" of Sprouse’s prior Jacobs collaboration in line with the late artist’s luxury-meets-punk approach, is listed as having already sold out as of this writing.