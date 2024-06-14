Lil Uzi Vert Once Again Tapped to Star in New Marc Jacobs Campaign

Lil Uzi Vert has once again been enlisted to serve as the face of another chapter in the larger Marc Jacobs story.
This week, Uzi, who’s among those on the lineup for Summerfest in Milwaukee next month, appeared in a Nick Newbold-captured campaign in support of the label’s new Stephen Sprouse medium tote, the mere existence of which stands as a moving full-circle moment.
The limited-edition bag ($550), billed as a "reinterpretation" of Sprouse’s prior Jacobs collaboration in line with the late artist’s luxury-meets-punk approach, is listed as having already sold out as of this writing.
Uzithusiasts will note that this is far from the first time the Pink Tape artist has modeled for Jacobs and company. At the top of the year, they were among those tapped to star in a 40th anniversary campaign. They also worked with the label two years earlier in 2022, that time for a Spring/Summer campaign shot by Mario Sorrenti.
As Pink Tape nears its one-year anniversary, what's next for Uzi, who at one point was teasing the tentatively titled Barter 16 and Luv Is Rage 3 projects, is unclear. LIR 3, in fact, has been teased by Uzi as possibly being their final album.
"After Luv Is Rage 3, I guess I will go on another tour. … But after that, I wanna try to live a normal life," Uzi told fans last October.